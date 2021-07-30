L Brands Agrees to New Policies Tied to Sexual Harassment Claims

L Brands, owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, will release current and former employees from nondisclosure agreements related to allegations of sexual harassment and take action to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the framework of a settlement with shareholders announced on Friday.

The company, which plans to split Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works into two public companies next week, said each brand will spend $ 45 million each over the next five years to fund their new policies. Other changes include the creation of a diversity, equity and inclusion council and an overhaul of internal policies and training on sexual harassment and discrimination. The company will also exempt complaints of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and related reprisals from compulsory arbitration.

The settlement follows allegations by shareholders, including the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, that L Brands officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties by fostering a culture of misogyny in the company, especially around models, and maintaining ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the criminal sex who was close to Leslie H. Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands.

L Brands formed a special committee last year to investigate the allegations. The committee was chaired by two independent women members of the board of directors and involved a different law firm than the regular legal advisers of the company.