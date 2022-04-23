LA attempted robbery spills into clothing store as security footage shows suspect brandish gun



Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect and are looking for another in a robbery attempt where a clothing store was shot in broad daylight.

Jamario Kevin Ray, 22, took LAPD’s Follow Home Task Force into custody at his Los Angeles home on Monday for his involvement in the April 10 incident. The Los Angeles Police Department said Ray was on parole for a felony conviction and had an open warrant for parole violations.

He is charged with attempted murder.

Ray and his unidentified alleged accomplice ran after a victim standing outside a clothing store on Melrose Avenue, a busy corridor that has been the scene of multiple armed robberies in recent months. The victim told authorities he was standing outside the store and wearing an expensive watch.

He said he saw two men coming from a nearby alley and felt they were looking at him.

“The victim ran inside the business towards the back room of the store,” LAPD said in a press release. “The suspects followed the victim and fired six rounds at the victim.”

The dead man was not injured by gunfire. Surveillance footage shows the pair in the alley and then chasing the victim to the store. At one point, a handgun appears to be running when a suspect is seen running after him.

According to the footage, the pair fled the store and got into a car driven by a third person.

Home robberies are on the rise in Los Angeles with increasing regularity as thieves target the rich and others from their separate locations in their homes or isolated areas.