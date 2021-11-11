La Brea Season 1 Episode 6 Recap “The Way Home” – Gadget Clock



Don’t miss out Celebrity Mixer recap of La Breya Season 1 Episode 6 “The way home.” As time passes before their window closes, the survivors attempt a final escape, but the plan is called into question when they receive a stern warning from Gavin that it will end in disaster, forcing Eve to make an impossible choice. Miss you here!

Stay tuned, stay tuned for exclusive updates! Drop your email to get insights into your inbox …

Watch La Breya Season 1 Episode 6 “The Way Home”

Already La Breya Season 1 Episode 5, Eve, Levy and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious castle that raises more questions than answers. With the help of a new ally, Gavin and Easy set out on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings.

Warning … spoiler down!

On La Breya Season 1 Episode 6, Scott knows that the chances of the team getting out of this land are going to be tough. He can understand how to proceed They have less than 24 hours before the sky cracks close.

Naturally people start to lose faith. And yet, Levi continues to do what he was sent to do … save everyone. Using a walkie-talkie he got before, Levy makes a breakthrough.

He contacted another survivor of the Mohave campaign. This is none other than Diana, who was Dr. Nathan’s fiance … Fans did not see it coming. Thus, Levi and Eve go out of their way to find him.

After tracking her, Diana panics. But he acknowledged that Levi had been sent to rescue them and thought they might be able to fix his plane. Since survivors have more hope of survival, they decide who should leave first.

At the present time, however, Levi’s mission is closing in on the screen. Agent Markman finishes it after Levy discovers the damaged plane. In response, Gavin Eve is hell-bent on abandoning their own rescue efforts.

In doing so, he sends a drone with the message that it says He will protect them. When Levi finds out, he is more desperate than ever to leave. For example, Levi and Diana start fixing the plane.

After successfully doing so, Eve and Marybeth want them to wait. Things are heated like Diana and Marybeth Their guns point at each other. They both caught fire, and Diana was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, another Bullet damaged fuel tank. With the plane no longer working, the group realizes that Gavin is their only chance to get out.

Still, Gavin has his own problems. Although he is on his plane to rescue them, there are people on board. He is facing bullet fire and trying to get his plane out of Markman’s friends.

Realizing that the hole, which connects the two dimensions together, is closing, Dr. Aldridge leaves Gavin. She tells him that there is another way to rescue Eve and Josh.

Gavin failed to heed that warning until Easy convinced him otherwise. He agrees, but for the rest, They look up at the sky and hold it inside. In that plight they are now left to think.

What did you think of La Breya Season 1 Episode 6? Let’s talk about the La Breya TV series Comment below! Missed an episode? Catch up with our recaps!

Date of broadcast: November 2, 2021

La Breya cast

Natalie Zeya Like Eve Harris

Like Eve Harris Ian McCain Like Gavin Harris

Like Gavin Harris John Seda Like Dr. Sam Village

Like Dr. Sam Village Chike Okanco As Ty Coleman

As Ty Coleman Karina logs As Marybeth Hayes

As Marybeth Hayes Zaira Goreki As Easy Harris

As Easy Harris Jack Martin As Josh Harris

As Josh Harris Veronica St. Clair As Relay Village

As Relay Village Rohan Mirchandane As Scott Israni

Watch a new episode every week NBC, See the list dates below. Stay tuned, stay tuned because in La Bria Season 1 Episode 7, when a chaotic superstorm hits the clearing, a structural collapse endangers the lives of Marybeth and Lucas. Eve, still in disagreement with everyone, tries to correct them by leading an attempt to dig them out. Gavin begins his journey in the past! Drop your email to get insights into your inbox …

La Breya Season 1 Episode Guide

The weather Episode Title Air date 1 10 “Topanga” November 30, 2021 1 9 “Father and Son” November 23, 2021 1 8 “Origin” November 16, 2021 1 7 “Storm” November 9, 2021 1 6 “Way home” November 2, 2021 1 5 “Castle” October 26, 2021 1 4 “New Arrival” October 19, 2021 1 3 “Victim” October 12, 2021 1 2 “Day two” October 5, 2021 1 1 “Pilot” La Bria Season 1 Premiere September 28, 2021

Photo credit: NBC



Post view:

1,245