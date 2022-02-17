LA County DA George Gascon says prosecutorial policies based on ‘science’ amid renewed criticism



The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said its progressive policies, which have been on fire and have since become a catalyst for do-over withdrawal efforts, are based on science and research data.

Gascon tweeted a link Wednesday to the research posted on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s website, outlining the rationale behind his criminal justice reform. The research webpage has been live since last year but the reminder comes amid growing skepticism and reactions from its own prosecutors, law enforcement leaders and crime victims.

“Across the country, the judiciary is moving away from a hard-on-crime approach because it wastes budgets, is plagued by inequality and has not made us secure,” the webpage reads.

Since taking office in December 2020, Gascon has issued a number of directives, including barring prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, charging juveniles as adults, increasing sentences, and seeking cash bail for certain crimes.

Defending the decision not to prosecute some of the misdemeanors, the DA’s office wrote that defendants who have not been tried for such crimes are less likely to find themselves in the legal system within two years. In response, several Los Angeles County cities have taken responsibility for prosecuting misdemeanors within their borders.

Arguing for reform, Gascon’s office cited research that alternatives to cash bail, such as supervised release programs, do not have a negative impact on public safety and increase the rate at which defendants return to court. He noted that bail allows defendants to buy their freedom in a larger financial way, while defendants of color often set more bail than white defendants.

The study, citing the DA’s office from the Southern Poverty Law Center, found that juvenile delinquents were more likely to re-offend than juveniles in the juvenile justice system.

Steps to stop gang searches and increased sentences have come under particular scrutiny. Gascon said such policies have increased extra imprisonment and have not been proven to reduce crime.

“The enhancements are the primary driver of a mass prison system that unnecessarily sends billions to prisons and jails and wants to do away with our community and victims,” ​​he wrote in a letter a few days after taking office. “I acknowledge that there are some victims who would like this office to want the maximum punishment allowed in their case, but the punishment must be in the best interests of the community, proportionate and it must serve a rehabilitation or rehabilitation purpose.”

According to the Southern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the California Three Strike Act and the extension have further increased racial discrimination, cited by the DA office.

Despite the information, Gascon’s directive has sparked controversy. Some crime victims have accused him of having a soft-on-crime attitude in the wave of crime and also in favor of the rights of criminals.

“I don’t believe her policies are for the people she was voted to serve,” said Patrick Miller, whose sister Michelle Avon was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend at her Los Angeles home in April 2021. Told the news. “We expect justice when something happens. He puts you in a position where justice does not seem to be the norm.”

Gascon’s office has not filed a special case against the suspect.

Some Los Angeles County prosecutors have come out against the progressive initiative.

Eric Siddle, a deputy district attorney who also serves as vice president of the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys Association, had previously told Gadget Clock that his boss was obstructing his prosecutors.

“It’s like someone said, ‘You (Apple) have a MacBook, but I want you to use an Abacus to solve this math problem,'” he said. “District attorneys are not always on the side of crime victims.”