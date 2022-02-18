LA County prosecutor blasts policy change on juvenile cases amid controversy over trans child molester case



Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s move to change a policy that prohibits teenagers from trying as adults is merely a response to a transgender suspect’s decision not to transfer the case as a “PR stunt.” Sexual harassment A 10-year-old girl in an adult court several years ago, one of her prosecutors.

Gascon’s second-in-command, Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon L. Prosecutors must seek special approval from their chain of command before opposing a defense counsel’s proposal to transfer the case from juvenile court to juvenile court, Wu said in a memo Wednesday. Earlier, prosecutors were allowed to object and the matter was never a problem, Deputy District Attorney Shia Sanna told Gadget Clock.

“This whole memo is a PR stunt so when they are questioned by the press … because Gascon has already stated that there is a blanket policy that no teenager will be judged as an adult,” he said. “Nothing has changed. She’s doubled over and now they want to show that there is more to Sharon Uke’s assessment than permission to object.”

La Cante Dr. George Gascon Criticizes ‘Science-Based Prosecutional Principles’ in New Criticism

The new order comes two weeks after 26-year-old Hannah Tobs was sentenced in 2014 to two years in a juvenile facility for sexually abusing a child while in a women’s bathroom. At the time of the crime, he was just two weeks old at the age of 18 and went to James, identified as a man.

The top prosecutor rejected a proposal to transfer the case to an adult court and Tobs was tried as a juvenile, sparking criticism from county-elected officials and Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Since the case was handled in a juvenile court, Tobs was not required to register as a sex offender when he was released.

Sanna was the chief prosecutor in the case before being removed.

Alex Bastian, Gascon’s special adviser, told Gadget Clock that the new guidelines were necessary so the DA office could keep track of cases that could be returned to Los Angeles County in the coming months. .

“The California Supreme Court has a series of decisions that will be made in the coming months and we hope that this will result in a myriad of cases returning to our jurisdiction,” he said. “We want to be aware of these cases because they come back so that we can add another level of review to evaluate each case individually.”

The state high court is expected to rule on a case this summer that could increase the number of cases under proposal 57. The 2016 voter-approved measure allows judges to determine whether juveniles should be tried and punished as adults.

Sanna said the purpose of the memo is to control prosecutors and so Gascon and senior officials in his office can be notified when a case like the one in Tabs is being handled so that they are not surprised. Moreover, it is an attempt to give the appearance of some kind of independent assessment, he said.

“Check back in six months and I can’t bet that not even a request to object will be granted,” Sanna said. And he put all the defense attorneys on notice. “

“The only worst case scenario is when a juvenile is tried as an adult. Hearing that the DA would not object to transferring the suspect to juvenile court, it re-hunts the victim,” he added. “The administration never, ever addresses the victim. It only addresses the defendant or the defense attorney.”

Gascon promises not to try teen suspects as adults, citing research that a child’s brain is fully mature by the time they are 20 years old. Sanna said such blanket policy has lost its victims.

In addition to the response from Tubbs’ case, Gascon is facing a second withdrawal attempt and recently lost the support of former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck.

“I relied on my support for the election of District Attorney George Gascon in the hope that he would advance public security in Los Angeles and our close personal relationship of more than 30 years,” Beck said in a statement last week. “After observing the negative effects of its policies and practices on public safety, I was forced to withdraw that approval.”