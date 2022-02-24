LA DA association leader questions when Gascon became aware of child molester’s disturbing jailhouse calls



The vice president of the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys is questioning when District Attorney George Gascon pleaded guilty to slapping a 10-year-old man on the wrist in 2014 after pleading guilty to slapping a transgender child abuser. .

“[Hannah] Tabas was punished because of Gascon’s policy. At the end of the story. The next question, I think, was when did he know? How did he find out about the tape? “LAADDA Vice President Eric Seidel told Gadget Clock host Bill Hemmer in” America’s Newsroom “on Wednesday. [Gascon’s] The executive management team knew about the tapes in early February. ”

Prisonhouse recordings released this week show that Tobs admitted to assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a women’s bathroom in 2014 but was overwhelmed by the light punishment.

Tabas was sentenced in January to two years in a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case to an adult court, complying with one of the progressive prosecutor’s first-day directives to prevent “children” from being tried as adults. Gascon cites research that shows that a person’s brain development is not complete until they are 25 years old, and claims that juvenile detainees can rehabilitate young offenders.

“But I think the other important question that needs to be answered is this. You interviewed a Gascon spokesman yesterday. And yesterday, the man said that because of this tape, they’ve learned that criminals do annoying things. And because they’ve learned that criminals do annoying things.” The thing is, they’ve changed the policy in all other respects, “Siddle told Hemer.

“This, to me, suggests a complete disqualification on the part of the district attorney’s executive,” he said.

Gascon said in a statement on Sunday that he was not aware of the recording until after the sentencing.

Files obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital show that Gascon’s office was aware of the annoying jailhouse recordings of Tobs Glotting on February 2 with the illuminated sentence.

Audio files sent to Gascon’s office on February 2 contained titles such as “Promise to avoid adult time,” “Racist,” “Time in the whole is not cared for, bc is punished,” “No need to register,” “Doing good” only 2 Other annoying file titles include “J-k off to his dad” and “Infatuation”. with the P — y. ”

The call files were attached to managers’ emails at Gascon’s office, which were received by Gadget Clock Digital. The file was not sent to Gascon personally.

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.