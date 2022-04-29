LA DA George Gascon causing ‘havoc and mayhem,’ recall effort will be a ‘photo finish,’ deputy DA says



A leading voice in the movement to oust Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor has told Gadget Clock that the race to get the signatures needed to put the question of withdrawal on the ballot will come down to a wire.

“I believe we will get the signatures we need to withdraw [District Attorney] George Gascon on the ballot, “said Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Hatami.” However, it is going to be a photo finish. “

“It will be very close,” he added. “It will take a whole movement to continue working together until the last day, which I and all of us want to do.”

This is the second attempt to recall him since taking office in December 2020.

Organizers are optimistic that Los Angeles Gascon will get more signatures

Hatami told Gadget Clock, “We now have a district attorney who is causing havoc and disaster in Los Angeles.” “He’s undermining public safety here in Los Angeles.”

“His policies are making it even more dangerous for individuals,” he continued.

Gascon’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The withdrawal campaign announced that it had collected about 350,000 signatures so far. Organizers must collect a total of 566,857 signatures by the July 6 deadline – 10% of the county’s registered voters.

Hatami, a child abuse prosecutor with 16 years of experience in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, has spoken out in support of Gascon’s boot.

“I think maybe 99% of people in Los Angeles will have a better DA than George Gascon,” Hatami told Gadget Clock.

After campaigning for progressive candidates to head some of the country’s busiest DA offices, Gascon ousted his predecessor, Jackie Lacey, and immediately issued a number of directives that came under heavy scrutiny.

Some include ordering his deputy district attorneys to stop seeking redressal of grievances, which could significantly increase the length of imprisonment, not seeking the death penalty and prevent prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults regardless of the severity of the charges.

“I heard about George Gascon and what kind of person he was,” Hatami said. “But I guess, I thought … someone who was a DA in San Francisco, who was a police officer for 30 years, wouldn’t do that.”

The directive relating to teenagers has been changed following the case of 26-year-old transgender woman Hannah Tabs, who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at the age of 17. Tubbs was sentenced to two years in prison for juvenile delinquency and was caught red-handed in a prison call.

“It broke me … to give a child who has been molested for six months to two years. It’s heartless,” said Hatami, who told Gadget Clock that the victim’s family had reached out to him about the case. “He’s not a good man. It’s not political. He can say it, but it’s not.”

Violent crime has risen 7.2% since the same period last year, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Total seizures are 15.1% lower.

Los Angeles prosecutors support efforts to recall more than 9 out of 10 Gascon The Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys reported in February.

During a press conference in December, Gascon defended his progressive policy.

“Instead of turning every tragedy into a game of political football and blame game, I urge those people to please join us,” Gascon said. “We can do better. If we all work together, we will move forward.”

Despite working in the same building as Gascon in downtown Los Angeles, Hatami told Gadget Clock that he had never met his boss.

“I don’t know how to describe the work relationship because most of the bosses I’ve taken the time to meet with their staff,” Hatami said. “I’m one of the top child abuse prosecutors here in Los Angeles, and George Gascon has never tried a case, and so you think someone would come here and see me.”

“I told her I would argue with her if she wanted to,” he continued. “My door is always open.”

Luis Cassiano contributed to this report.