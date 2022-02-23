LA DA George Gascon knew about trans child molester Hannah Tubbs jail calls before sentencing, deputy DA says



Los Angeles prosecutors emailed last month to discuss the case of trans-child molester Hannah Tubes, opposing District Attorney George Gascon’s claim he was not aware of them before sentencing, a deputy district attorney said he saw them.

Gascon said in a statement Sunday that he was not aware of the ill-fated recording, in which Tubbs was overwhelmed by a humble plea deal and insulted the child victim in obscene language. He also admitted that Tobs had committed other crimes after the 2014 attack – one of which involved DNA evidence linking him to Denny’s attack.

“If we had known about his contempt for damages, we would have handled the case differently,” Gascon said.

California trans child molester Hannah Tubes burns light in phone call to jailhouse

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney and Veteran Child Abuse Prosecutor John Hatami debated the timing of his boss’s event on “America Report” on Tuesday afternoon.

Alex Bastian, Gascon’s special adviser, told the American Newsroom earlier in the day that “the content of these prison calls was something we didn’t know” until Gadget Clock commented on the disturbing statements made by Bill Melugin Tobbs. Called her father between November and January.

“The statement made by Alex Bastian is completely untrue,” Hatami said. “And it’s a slap in the face in this case.”

Gascon condemns Hannah Tubbs for handling the case: ‘completely incompetent’ or ‘lying’?

He was referring to a report in the Los Angeles Times where Bastian went on to say that senior aides in Gascon’s office knew about the calls.

Hatami said he had seen emails showing discussions of calls circulated at the highest levels of Gascon’s office – and that they should be made available under California’s open records law.

“I’ve seen emails, emails that show that George Gascon and his chain of command knew better about those prison calls before Bill Mellugin was released,” Hatami said. “We have a DA who lacks complete clarity, who is sending a spokesman for the news to say something that is not true.”

Gadget Clock has requested the documents, but authorities have not yet responded.

California Trans Child Molester, 26, 2-Year-Old Teenager Benefits Thanks to Progressive Dr. George Gascon

Gadget Clock on Monday released audio recordings of the tragic jailbreak between Tobs and his father, explicitly mocking the victim and rejoicing over the humble terms of the application contract – for which he does not have to register as a sex offender.

Bastian did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

But in a live streamed news briefing on Tuesday, Gascon raised a number of questions about the Tubs case. He doubled down on his claim that he didn’t know about the jailhouse call until last Thursday.

“I became aware of the content of that call last Thursday and the content of that call was very disturbing to me because it shows a kind of cruelty and disrespect towards humanity from a person that I have felt before, in terms of the conditions when the crime originally took place. She needed to be judged as a teenager, “he said.” I, after reviewing the contents of that particular prison call, came to the conclusion that this person was gaming the system.

The victim, now 18 years old, was the victim when Toby’s assaulted her at Denny’s New Year’s Eve in 2014.

In a statement, she told Gadget Clock on Monday that Tobs’ sympathetic behavior was “disgraceful” and “unfair” to her as a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

“The things she did to me that day and forced me to do it were horrible for a ten-year-old girl,” she said. “I want him to be tried as an adult for the crimes he has committed against me.”

Gascon is under intense public pressure, along with his own deputies, in his second withdrawal petition in just one year in office. The Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys cast a 97.9% majority on Wednesday in support of the withdrawal attempt against their boss.

Los Angeles-based former federal prosecutor Neyama Rahmani told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that the extended screening is now too short, too late because Tabs has already been sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility – in which he can do very little. Two months.

Los Angeles County Dr. George Gascon Backpadal in Progressive Direction in Crime Wave, Public Blowback

“Gascon is either lying or managing his office badly,” he said. “Either way, it’s a very bad look for someone who has been withdrawn. And it’s even worse for a victim of sexual harassment. He has not received the criminal justice he deserves because of Gascon’s blanket policy.”

However, sharp criticism of these policies came to mind last week, when Gascon started backpadeling.

LA prosecutors have changed policy amid controversy over trans child abuse cases

Last Wednesday, Gascon chief deputy Sharon Wu sent a memo to prosecutors relaxing a blanket ban on juvenile justice in an adult court.

At the time, Gascon’s office denied any involvement in the Tubbs case, saying instead that prosecutors were awaiting a decision from the state’s Supreme Court, which is expected to return multiple cases to Los Angeles.

Then on Friday, in a series of five memos sent to staff, Gascon softened its other directives, saying exceptions could be re-charged that would carry a life sentence without parole and allow juveniles to stand trial in adult court. He will continue to blockade his office from seeking the death penalty.

Gascon admits that he will come to acknowledge his policies very strictly “after listening to the community, victims and colleagues.”