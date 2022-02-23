World

LA DA George Gascon knew about trans child molester Hannah Tubbs jail calls before sentencing, deputy DA says

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
LA DA George Gascon knew about trans child molester Hannah Tubbs jail calls before sentencing, deputy DA says
Written by admin
LA DA George Gascon knew about trans child molester Hannah Tubbs jail calls before sentencing, deputy DA says

LA DA George Gascon knew about trans child molester Hannah Tubbs jail calls before sentencing, deputy DA says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Los Angeles prosecutors emailed last month to discuss the case of trans-child molester Hannah Tubes, opposing District Attorney George Gascon’s claim he was not aware of them before sentencing, a deputy district attorney said he saw them.

Gascon said in a statement Sunday that he was not aware of the ill-fated recording, in which Tubbs was overwhelmed by a humble plea deal and insulted the child victim in obscene language. He also admitted that Tobs had committed other crimes after the 2014 attack – one of which involved DNA evidence linking him to Denny’s attack.

“If we had known about his contempt for damages, we would have handled the case differently,” Gascon said.

According to prosecutors, Hannah Tubbs began to be identified as a woman after she was arrested in 2014 in a child molestation case.

According to prosecutors, Hannah Tubbs began to be identified as a woman after she was arrested in 2014 in a child molestation case.
(Robin Beck / AFP | Los Angeles County)

California trans child molester Hannah Tubes burns light in phone call to jailhouse

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney and Veteran Child Abuse Prosecutor John Hatami debated the timing of his boss’s event on “America Report” on Tuesday afternoon.

Alex Bastian, Gascon’s special adviser, told the American Newsroom earlier in the day that “the content of these prison calls was something we didn’t know” until Gadget Clock commented on the disturbing statements made by Bill Melugin Tobbs. Called her father between November and January.

“The statement made by Alex Bastian is completely untrue,” Hatami said. “And it’s a slap in the face in this case.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing withdrawals and criticism from various quarters over his criminal justice reform.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing withdrawals and criticism from various quarters over his criminal justice reform.
(Photo by Robin Beck / AFP)

Gascon condemns Hannah Tubbs for handling the case: ‘completely incompetent’ or ‘lying’?

He was referring to a report in the Los Angeles Times where Bastian went on to say that senior aides in Gascon’s office knew about the calls.

READ Also  Lebanon gets new prime minister amid economic slowdown

Hatami said he had seen emails showing discussions of calls circulated at the highest levels of Gascon’s office – and that they should be made available under California’s open records law.

“I’ve seen emails, emails that show that George Gascon and his chain of command knew better about those prison calls before Bill Mellugin was released,” Hatami said. “We have a DA who lacks complete clarity, who is sending a spokesman for the news to say something that is not true.”

Gadget Clock has requested the documents, but authorities have not yet responded.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing a second attempt to withdraw as criticism of his progressive policy intensifies.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing a second attempt to withdraw as criticism of his progressive policy intensifies.
(Via Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times Getty Images)

California Trans Child Molester, 26, 2-Year-Old Teenager Benefits Thanks to Progressive Dr. George Gascon

Gadget Clock on Monday released audio recordings of the tragic jailbreak between Tobs and his father, explicitly mocking the victim and rejoicing over the humble terms of the application contract – for which he does not have to register as a sex offender.

Bastian did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

But in a live streamed news briefing on Tuesday, Gascon raised a number of questions about the Tubs case. He doubled down on his claim that he didn’t know about the jailhouse call until last Thursday.

“I became aware of the content of that call last Thursday and the content of that call was very disturbing to me because it shows a kind of cruelty and disrespect towards humanity from a person that I have felt before, in terms of the conditions when the crime originally took place. She needed to be judged as a teenager, “he said.” I, after reviewing the contents of that particular prison call, came to the conclusion that this person was gaming the system.

READ Also  Man charged with federal wire fraud for silver dollar scam

The victim, now 18 years old, was the victim when Toby’s assaulted her at Denny’s New Year’s Eve in 2014.

In a statement, she told Gadget Clock on Monday that Tobs’ sympathetic behavior was “disgraceful” and “unfair” to her as a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

“The things she did to me that day and forced me to do it were horrible for a ten-year-old girl,” she said. “I want him to be tried as an adult for the crimes he has committed against me.”

Gascon is under intense public pressure, along with his own deputies, in his second withdrawal petition in just one year in office. The Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys cast a 97.9% majority on Wednesday in support of the withdrawal attempt against their boss.

Los Angeles-based former federal prosecutor Neyama Rahmani told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that the extended screening is now too short, too late because Tabs has already been sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility – in which he can do very little. Two months.

Los Angeles County Dr. George Gascon Backpadal in Progressive Direction in Crime Wave, Public Blowback

“Gascon is either lying or managing his office badly,” he said. “Either way, it’s a very bad look for someone who has been withdrawn. And it’s even worse for a victim of sexual harassment. He has not received the criminal justice he deserves because of Gascon’s blanket policy.”

However, sharp criticism of these policies came to mind last week, when Gascon started backpadeling.

LA prosecutors have changed policy amid controversy over trans child abuse cases

Last Wednesday, Gascon chief deputy Sharon Wu sent a memo to prosecutors relaxing a blanket ban on juvenile justice in an adult court.

At the time, Gascon’s office denied any involvement in the Tubbs case, saying instead that prosecutors were awaiting a decision from the state’s Supreme Court, which is expected to return multiple cases to Los Angeles.

READ Also  Meng's release could ease tensions between the US and China

Then on Friday, in a series of five memos sent to staff, Gascon softened its other directives, saying exceptions could be re-charged that would carry a life sentence without parole and allow juveniles to stand trial in adult court. He will continue to blockade his office from seeking the death penalty.

Gascon admits that he will come to acknowledge his policies very strictly “after listening to the community, victims and colleagues.”

#George #Gascon #knew #trans #child #molester #Hannah #Tubbs #jail #calls #sentencing #deputy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment