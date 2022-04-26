LA homeless director resigns over pay dispute as tens of thousands on streets: ‘We have designed the crisis’



The leader of a Los Angeles homeless company abruptly resigned Monday amid an ongoing dispute over pay, arguing that thousands of people still living on city streets “have created a crisis.”

Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), has resigned from the board, announced her resignation on Twitter and shared her resignation on Medium.com.

“Homelessness is a crisis we have created,” he wrote. “We can free it if we want to.”

In his letter, he identified so-called “shadow monsters”, such as “systemic racism”, as well as low wages and high living costs, lack of access to affordable healthcare, inequality in education and housing, all of which he argued. Contributes to the origin and growth of homelessness in Los Angeles.

But then he went on to call the city and county of Los Angeles, which Marston wrote “None of which gives the LAHSA the full power to make decisions about homeless assistance.”

“We have designed the crisis we are facing,” he wrote.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva resigned after claiming in a public forum last weekend that Los Angeles County had spent nearly $ 6.5 billion over the past ten years tackling the homelessness problem, just to see the number of homeless people. The number of people living in the county has increased from about 39,000 to over 83,000 in that time frame.

KTLA reports that the latest census conducted in 2020 of the epidemic shows that more than 66,000 people are facing homelessness in Los Angeles County, 13% more than the previous year. The latest census figures are not expected to be released in a few more weeks.

Nevertheless, a recent report found that a 56% increase in homeless mortality in Los Angeles County in the first year of the epidemic was largely driven by drug overdose, not COVID-19 infection.

“Leaders quickly led by the homelessness crisis said they wanted to end homelessness,” Marston wrote. “However, when given the opportunity to create real estate protection, I have seen those same people refuse to accept the sacrifices necessary to make that change work. ”

When he became executive director, Marston said LAHSA workers were paid as little as 33,119 a year, well below the federal threshold for very low incomes, and 91% of the lowest paid employees were people of color. Last year, he raised the minimum wage to $ 50,000 for 196 of the agency’s lowest paid employees and raised funds to do so by depositing compensation for its ten highest paid employees.

“Employees of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority should not be underestimated enough to qualify for homeless services themselves,” Marston wrote. “Instead of taking steps to support, build or replicate this action, those in power in the Los Angeles homeless infrastructure have pushed back against this desperately needed change.”

In 2020, Marston detailed how an average of 205 homeless people in Los Angeles found housing on the same day, with another 225 becoming homeless.

“If people continue to become homeless faster than we do in their homes, the crisis will never end,” he said. “A living wage is a fundamental part of reversing the relentless perception of homelessness: employers must pay for it, employees must demand and support it, and government officials must make it compulsory.”