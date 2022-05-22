LA homeowner shoots, kills armed burglar after he and his wife hear footsteps overnight: deputies

LA homeowner shoots, kills armed burglar after he and his wife hear footsteps in a single day: deputies



A homeowner within the Los Angeles space took issues into his personal arms to guard himself and his wife early Saturday when authorities say he shot and killed one of many two suspected thieves who entered their residence in a single day.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Workplace stated deputies responded to a report of a housebreaking round 4 a.m. within the 20000 block of East Nation Hole Drive in Walnut, East Los Angeles County.

A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife stated they heard footsteps and went to analyze the noise.

The male homeowner is confronted by an armed thief and a shootout ensues between the 2. The suspect was shot within the higher torso and pronounced lifeless on the scene, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

Authorities stated the suspect’s handgun was recovered from the scene.

The second suspect fled the scene and is on the run, the division stated. It isn’t clear if the suspect fled in a automobile or on foot, and no particulars have been launched.

Not one of the Southern California householders have been injured within the incident.