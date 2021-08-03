La Liga Agrees to Sell $3 Billion Stake to CVC Capital Partners

TOKYO – Spain’s top soccer league has agreed to a tentative deal to sell 10% of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for around $ 3 billion, according to executives familiar with the deal.

If approved by clubs in the league, the deal could help cash-strapped teams in the league, including giant teams like FC Barcelona, ​​fix their finances and ease the cash flow shortage caused. by the coronavirus pandemic.

CVC, a major investor in the sport, has attempted to strike similar deals with major leagues across Europe in recent years. He almost struck a similar deal with Italy’s Serie A for a share of that league’s media rights before the deal collapsed over objections from a group of teams. Something similar could happen in Spain, where the league, known as La Liga but encompassing the country’s first and second divisions, must gain the support of the majority of its 42 clubs in a general assembly to finalize. the sale.

As La Liga and CVC have agreed on a price for a partnership that will last for decades, representatives of the league and CVC have met with club officials to gain support, officials said, who requested anonymity. because the agreement was not concluded. been finalized.