World

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: ‘This isn’t a real story’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: ‘This isn’t a real story’
Written by admin
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: ‘This isn’t a real story’

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: ‘This isn’t a real story’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Angels Mayor Eric Garcetti has rejected criticism for repeatedly disobeying his city’s indoor mask mandate. NFL Games say the controversy is “not a real story.”

“I adhered to the county regulations, for example, Super Bowl I adhered to full time, you were allowed to eat and drink while wearing a mask and I always gave people my face for a photo because that’s what they wanted,” Garcetti told Fox Los Angeles. “I think there is real news out there and it’s not a real story.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke at a news conference.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke at a news conference.
(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

La’s Garcetti has been mocked for his reaction to the maskless photo

Garcetti continued, “My advice is, if you’re mayor, don’t take off the mask for the photo.”

NEWSOM, California Dame Leaders Reject State Own Universal Mask Mandate in RAMS-49ERS Game

Garcetti, a Democrat, has faced a backlash on social media after being seen more than once for violating the indoor mask mandate in California this week. Many who criticize Garcটিরa have noted that California children need to wear masks at school and even outside, and have expressed frustration that Garcটিa has strongly advocated wearing masks during the coronavirus epidemic.

A view of a video board circling the field at Sophie Stadium.

A view of a video board circling the field at Sophie Stadium.
(Gadget Clock / Ryan Gados)

In the first example, there was Garsetti Take pictures The San Francisco 49ers played in the Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship game while posing for a mask with the Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson inside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

READ Also  Hindus worshiped in this 100 year old temple of Pakistan, devotees arrived from many countries including India, know what is special

Garsetti has made even more money Ridicule After defending his activities, he claims to hold his breath whenever he takes off his mask to take pictures.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wears a mask as he listens to fellow speakers at a news conference near Sophie Stadium.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wears a mask as he listens to fellow speakers at a news conference near Sophie Stadium.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Weeks later, Garcetti was Stains Maskless Los Angeles Rams watching Super Bowl with others at Sophie Stadium Maskless celebrities.

Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

#Mayor #Eric #Garcetti #blows #mask #controversy #isnt #real #story

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Stefanik joins McCarthy in endorsing Cheney's Republican primary challenger

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment