LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: ‘This isn’t a real story’



Angels Mayor Eric Garcetti has rejected criticism for repeatedly disobeying his city’s indoor mask mandate. NFL Games say the controversy is “not a real story.”

“I adhered to the county regulations, for example, Super Bowl I adhered to full time, you were allowed to eat and drink while wearing a mask and I always gave people my face for a photo because that’s what they wanted,” Garcetti told Fox Los Angeles. “I think there is real news out there and it’s not a real story.”

Garcetti continued, “My advice is, if you’re mayor, don’t take off the mask for the photo.”

Garcetti, a Democrat, has faced a backlash on social media after being seen more than once for violating the indoor mask mandate in California this week. Many who criticize Garcটিরa have noted that California children need to wear masks at school and even outside, and have expressed frustration that Garcটিa has strongly advocated wearing masks during the coronavirus epidemic.

In the first example, there was Garsetti Take pictures The San Francisco 49ers played in the Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship game while posing for a mask with the Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson inside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Garsetti has made even more money Ridicule After defending his activities, he claims to hold his breath whenever he takes off his mask to take pictures.

Weeks later, Garcetti was Stains Maskless Los Angeles Rams watching Super Bowl with others at Sophie Stadium Maskless celebrities .

Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.