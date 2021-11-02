‘La Nina effect’ will cause severe cold

Avnish Kumar

A meteorologist of Chandrashekhar Agricultural University says that this time there is a possibility of severe cold in the whole of India. The main reason for this is the ‘La Nina Effect’. Changes begin in the Pacific Ocean due to ‘La Nina’. Its effect is seen in many parts of the world, which is visible in the form of unusual to extreme changes in weather. Therefore, after the departure of monsoon in India, people may have to face a lot of cold very soon.

Geography of the Pacific Ocean

The geography of the Pacific Ocean plays an important role in this entire cycle, which extends from the Americas east to Asia and Australia. ENSO brings about unusual changes in the water and air on the surface of the Pacific Ocean. It affects the patterns of rainfall, temperature and air circulation all over the world. While ‘La Nina’ is seen as a cooling effect of ENSO, ‘El Nina’ is seen as a warming effect.

These are the effects

In a year affected by ‘La Nina’, the wind blows faster in winter. Due to this, the water near the equator and near it becomes colder than normal. Due to this the temperature of the ocean changes by affecting the weather of the whole world. La Nina is the cause of heavy rains in India, drought in Peru and Ecuador, heavy floods in Australia and high temperatures in the Indian and West Pacific Ocean.

cold weather will be more

One of the visible side effects of climate change is the ‘La Nia’ effect. Due to ‘El Nio’ change starts in the Pacific Ocean. Its effect is seen in many parts of the world, which is visible in the form of unusual to extreme weather. The Meteorological Department says that this time the outbreak of cold is going to be more than in some years. Usually by October 15, the monsoon returns from all over India, but this time it is late.

Dr SN Sunil Pandey, Meteorologist of Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agricultural Technology (CSA), said that its effect will not be in the form of continuous low temperature in India, but in the form of intermittent cold wave. The effects of ‘La Nina’ and ‘El Nino’ ​​occur between nine and 12 months. They recur randomly every two to seven years. El Nio has been seen more often than La Nia.

The effect of La Nina occurs in the winter season

According to the CSA meteorologist, the effect of ‘La Nina’ in India is on the winter season of the country. In this season the winds blow from the north-east of the land, which is accompanied by south-westerly jets in the high atmosphere. But during El Nio, this jet is pushed to the south. There are more Western Disturbances than this, which bring rain and snowfall in Northwest India. But La Nia creates a system of low pressure in the north and south, which brings air from Siberia and cools further south.

La Nina condition was created till April 2020

The last time ‘La Nina’ conditions were made from August-September 2020 to April 2021 and there was more rain than normal and winters had started too early. At the same time, there was a severe winter. According to the Meteorological Department, the condition of ‘La Nina’ will remain from September to November this year, due to which it will be cold during this year’s winter.

This is the meaning of the word La Nina

‘La Nina’ is a Spanish word. It means little girl. It is part of a complex El Nio ‘Southern Oscillation’ cycle that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. It has an effect on the weather all over the world. The second part of this process is called El Nio (small child in Spanish), which has the exact opposite effect of La Nia.