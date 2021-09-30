La Palma Volcano Collides with Lava Ocean, Creates a Pyramid and Toxic Gas Risk

Ten days into the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, a pyramid-like structure began pouring lava into the ocean just off its coast on Wednesday.

Local officials called on residents on Wednesday morning to keep their windows closed because a mixture of toxic gases and tiny particles can be released when molten lava comes into contact with cold water. Scientists have also been warning that chemical reactions between lava and water can cause powerful underwater explosions.

The lava entering the water should be regarded as “a very dangerous moment,” said Angel Victor Torres, regional leader of the Canary Islands, an island group off northwestern Africa that includes La Palma.