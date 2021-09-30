La Palma Volcano Collides with Lava Ocean, Creates a Pyramid and Toxic Gas Risk
Ten days into the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, a pyramid-like structure began pouring lava into the ocean just off its coast on Wednesday.
Local officials called on residents on Wednesday morning to keep their windows closed because a mixture of toxic gases and tiny particles can be released when molten lava comes into contact with cold water. Scientists have also been warning that chemical reactions between lava and water can cause powerful underwater explosions.
The lava entering the water should be regarded as “a very dangerous moment,” said Angel Victor Torres, regional leader of the Canary Islands, an island group off northwestern Africa that includes La Palma.
The eruption began on 19 September in the sparsely populated Cumbre Vieja Nature Park in La Palma, where 85,000 people live. It has forced more than 6,000 residents to evacuate, as lava and fire cut a path of destruction that swept away more than 500 homes. While banana plantations and other areas of the field have also been wiped out, there are no reports of anyone being killed or injured.
Scientists said it was not clear how long the eruption would last. In the past 10 days, the volcano has released more than 50 million cubic meters of lava, a volume greater than in the three weeks since the last eruption on La Palma in 1971.
The lava flow reached the water after making an unexpected journey towards the sea, at one stage almost stopping in flatter terrain. Along the way, several minor earthquakes also occurred, and new holes were created from which the lava escaped. Last weekend, La Palma’s airport had to be closed briefly because ash made it impossible for pilots to guarantee visibility.
With lava finally flowing into the ocean, “the main concern now is the production of chloride clouds that can affect air quality and affect the surrounding environment,” said volcanologists at the National Research Council of Spain and Natural Hazards. Professor Arnau Folch said. a phone interview. “It’s a fairly complex situation, in which multiple dangers arise at the same time.”
The pyramid-like structure is expected to rise off the coast of La Palma as more lava accumulates. In the 1971 eruption, La Palma’s surface area increased by about 5 percent, Mr Folch said.
On Wednesday, regional leader Mr. Torres told Cope, a Spanish radio station, that since the lava began to erupt, “the entire Canary Islands have slept very little, with the people of La Palma seized with fear and deep sadness. “
On Tuesday, the Spanish government allocated more than $12 million to 10.5 million euros to help La Palma recover. About half the money is to pay for new homes for people whose homes were destroyed in the explosion.
