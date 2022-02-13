World

LA Rams Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Score – Gadget Clock

Super Bowl Preview: Rams vs. Bengals, Opening Kickoff Coming at 6:30 p.m.

In roughly six or so hours — barring overtime, an excessively-long halftime show or another epic, ill-timed power outage — either the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as champions of Super Bowl LVI.

A win for the Rams would do wonders for Matt Stafford’s legacy, solidify Sean McVay as one of the sport’s best coaches and give Aaron Donald a sweet souvenir during his stroll to the Hall of Fame.

A victory for the Bengals, meanwhile, would put Joe Burrow on top of the pro football world far quicker than anyone expected, close out Ja’Marr Chase’s sterling rookie campaign in emphatic fashion and hand the city of Cincy its first-ever ring.

The only thing standing between the present and those above outcomes is four quarters of action, the first of which will commence at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. If you’re looking for pregame coverage online, head to this link here.

So, until the ball is teed up and this matchup officially begins, make sure those wings get cooked perfectly, those adult beverages are being chilled appropriately and those healthy snacks are spiked into the trash can where they belong. There’s no time for carrot sticks when the Super Bowl is on.

