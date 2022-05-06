LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva says deputies making arrests, but cases ‘fall apart’ when they reach DA Gascon



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a frequent critic of LA District Attorney George Gascon, told Gadget Clock that his department’s work has nothing to do with the DA’s office.

“I never met him in public, I had a phone call with him,” Villanueva told Gadget Clock.

Gascon is facing its second withdrawal attempt since taking office in December 2020 A 2021 attempt failed to collect enough signatures within the filing deadline to go to the polls

La Da George Gascon is creating ‘destructive and melee’, withdrawal efforts will be ‘photo finish’, Deputy Da says

Sheriff Vilanueva, a Democrat who is running for re-election in June, has accused Gascon of rising to the level of violent crime in LA.

According to Villanueva, his office has filed 13,238 cases which the district attorney’s office later dismissed because they did not comply with Gascon’s “special instructions.”

“The number of cases is astonishing,” said Villanueva. “These are people who have done bad things that left a victim, the evidence has been presented to them and they have said ‘don’t bother,'” he continued.

Asked about DA’s relationship with Gadget Clock’ sheriff’s department, Gascon’s office declined to comment.

Since taking office in December 2020, Gascon has issued a number of guidelines that have come under scrutiny.

To remind La Da George Gascon, mothers say he ‘doesn’t care about victims’: DA defends reform

Some include ordering his deputy district attorneys to stop seeking redressal of grievances, which could significantly increase the length of imprisonment, not seeking the death penalty and prevent prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults regardless of the severity of the charges.

During the campaign, Gascon responded to a ballotpedia survey stating that “LA County deserves a more effective and progressive DA that enhances community security without holding our communities hostage.”

Organizers of the withdrawal campaign say Gascon’s policies should be “softened to crime” and “to protect the community”. The campaign announced this week that it had collected 400,000 signatures. About 567,000 are required by the July 6 deadline.

“There are no obstacles to this current project,” said Villanueva. “We have to have teeth in what we are doing.”

According to data provided by LASD, homicides have dropped by 37.8% from this point last year, however, robberies and violent attacks have risen by more than 11%.

“Deputies are continuing their work, they will make arrests, they will write reports, but then everything will break down wherever it will be after submission to the DA,” Villanueva said.