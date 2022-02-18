LA sheriff rips push to fire 4,000 unvaccinated deputies amid crime wave: ‘Immoral position’



As Los Angeles County residents endure rising crime and homelessness, Sheriff Alex Villanueva describes what he described as a political push to dismiss 4,000 sheriff’s department employees who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus by police officers.

Villanueva, who oversees the country’s largest sheriff’s department, said he “just stood by” while balancing against the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, whose progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascon, “has them in his back pocket.”

“It’s nothing more than a board grab. And it’s a shame, and it’s going to be detrimental to public safety,” Villanueva told Gadget Clock Digital. He noted that the board supported Gascon, who is now facing a second withdrawal effort backed by wealthy Democrats and Hollywood honchos.

This week, investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department warned residents to be vigilant after a homeless man followed home and assaulted two women in separate broad daylight incidents in Los Angeles and West Hollywood on Tuesday.

One woman was almost raped, but no one was arrested. The attacks took place in the same neighborhood where UCLA graduate student Brianna Kufar was stabbed to death while working at a luxury furniture store last month. The suspect in her murder is a passing man with a long rape sheet.

Referring to public safety concerns, Villanueva said “the board could not care less about the views of residents.” “They are there, hungry for power, so detached from normal life. When they were at home in comfort and safety during the epidemic, when there was no vaccine, our deputies were at the forefront to answer their call. Service 8 and now this supervisory board And it wants to dismiss the same people who sacrificed everything to protect public safety. That’s right, it’s really an immoral position that these people have taken, and it’s a shame for each of them. “

Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, with a break, voting in favor of a motion to strip the sheriff of sheriff’s authority – and to dismiss – the sheriff’s department staff who do not comply with the county mandate. Near. The proposed change to the county civil service rules will go to a final vote on March 15.

“They are the only government entity in the whole country that has doubled in defending law enforcement,” Villanueva said. “They have stopped recruiting in my department because I am facing a shortage of manpower.

“Why on earth would we impose a moratorium on recruitment? They are deliberately trying to defend and remove the sheriff’s department through damages, and it’s a shame because our community depends on us, we want to go there, we want to see more, and the board la. County voters are doing the exact opposite of what they want, and they have to pay the price. ”

Villanueva, who for months refused to enforce the COVID-19 vaccine order for county employees, criticized the board’s move to immediately begin the process of dismissing nearly 3,000 sworn deputies – or about 30% of the workforce – as a “suicidal deal.” 1,000 other professional staff.

“It’s strictly a political ideology,” Villanueva told Gadget Clock Digital about the push to fire thousands of deputies. “There’s nothing that drives them to be science-based or coronavirus because we’re surrounded by five counties that don’t have a vaccine mandate, and now they’re actively recruiting members of my department and even with sign-up bonuses.”

The decision comes as Los Angeles County has seen a 94% increase in homicides and grand thefts in the past two years, a 64% increase, and departmental suspensions, Villanueva said.

“We have the lowest staff law enforcement agencies in the whole country, and on top of that, they want to further erode our presence. And that’s just tragic. And we’re in the middle of a crime wave,” Villanueva said. “And our patrol season has dropped to 72% stuffing level, and they want to go below that. It’s insane. There’s no other way to describe it, but it’s reprehensible. And these supervisors, they need to leave now.”

Reaching out to Gadget Clock Digital, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors said the proposal “does not exclude LASD, it applies to all county departments.”

“Contrary to the sheriff’s demands, the board did not vote to dismiss a single employee. The county’s vaccination policy is designed to protect the health of employees and the public they serve,” the spokesman said.

“The board voted 4-0-1, with Supervisor Burger abstaining, to direct a number of measures that would empower the director of staff instead of a separate department head, to take action to dismiss all employees who have not been vaccinated and not approved. Religious or medical exemptions. “

He added that the proposal “begins with a notice of practice and then ends with a 5-day suspension after completion as a last resort, providing a generous timeline for progressive discipline for those who choose not to comply” and that it is based on “employee treatment”. Or they have enough time to apply for housing because of their sincere religious beliefs. ”

So far, more than 2,000 housing requests have been granted, the spokesman said.

A recent survey conducted by the University of California at Berkeley and published this week indicates that crime and homelessness are top problems for registered voters across California.

Villanueva led efforts to clear hundreds of homeless camps on Venice Beach this summer, but residents who recently spoke to Gadget Clock Digital said law enforcement agencies are not getting support from the local government to finish the job. Statewide primary elections are in June, and in Los Angeles County there are elections for the offices of Sheriff, County Assessor, Supervisor, and High Court Judge.

“I think the community is upset with their ideology, and they’re going to pay the price in the June election,” Villanueva said. “It will be a referendum on that awakening.”

Gascon, who ran on a platform for radical criminal justice reform and took office in December 2020, is facing a second repeal attempt after the first failure backed by Republicans last year.

His prosecutionary policies, which include a controversial juvenile “diversion” program and directives preventing assistant district attorneys from pursuing the death penalty and cash bail for certain offenses, have been widely criticized.

Gascon defended his directive on Wednesday, arguing that they were “moving away from a hard-on-crime approach to jurisdictions based on science and research across the country because it destroyed budgets, discriminated against and did not secure us.”

“What they are doing is encouraging the criminal community. What they are doing is to support them,” Villanueva said. “They’re talking about reducing the damage, not the damage, you know, it’s on the victims of the crime. It’s a loss on the perpetrators who are being arrested for the crime. It’s trying to reduce the damage – it’s a liability. – The carnage movement.”

In addition to supporting Gascon, Villanueva indicated how the Board of Supervisors is using an initiative called Major J, approved in November 2020, to divert county funds from law enforcement to youth development, jobs in “ethnic justice” groups. Training in color communities, small business development and “alternative to imprisonment”.

“They’re all waiting with open arms because they want money from the sheriff’s department’s budget,” Villanueva said. “As they cut the department’s budget, they’re trying to move this 501c3 nonprofit.

“All of these groups are trying to impeach me in a row – they are the same people who are pushing Major JK, and they are standing to make লাভ 100 million in the first year alone to rebuild this public security, which means they want the county money.”

Los Angeles hosted the Super Bowl this month, and Villanueva said it was “hypocritical” for celebrities and allowed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to crowd the stadium together without a mask while officials in the same area used the coronavirus epidemic as a cause. Thousands of deputies are being fired and masks are being made compulsory for teachers and schoolchildren.

“It’s absolutely hypocritical,” Villanueva said. “I want to emphasize that I may be the last person standing in the county, but I will continue to serve the community. I am a Democrat in the JFK and FDR veins. And I know we are rare. It’s like fighting a unicorn these days, but we still exist.” .

“And I want to work and represent everyone, both sides – no matter the party – no matter what,” he added. “We are here to provide public security. They are all playing politics and I am upset with them.”