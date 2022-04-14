LA street gangs targeting residents in wealthy areas, LAPD urges residents to be on guard



According to police, more than a dozen street gangs have descended on rich areas of Los Angeles, chasing residents into their homes and looting their valuables.

Capt. Jonathan Tippett, who heads an LAPD “follow-home robbery” task force, told the City Police Commission at a meeting Tuesday that at least 17 gangs, most of them based in South Los Angeles, sometimes carry out independent robberies. Uses spotters to target people wearing high quality watches or driving expensive cars.

Tippett said the five-wheeler had set some goals at home, jumping to steal watches, handbags or cars before they had a chance to resist.

In one case, a man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of stealing two watches from a victim, valued at approximately 600,000.

On Monday, a woman followed criminal suspects after leaving a jewelry store in the downtown jewelry district of Los Angeles, police said. After stopping at a bend, one of the suspects got out of a car and smashed the window next to the woman’s driver. The woman left her car and was chased by suspects who hit her with a car, grabbed her at gunpoint and stole her watch, police said.

“We’ve seen countless people point guns at them and hit them,” Tippett said. “Many are dealing with trauma and injuries, being kicked, beaten, punched and whipped with pistols to the head.”

Tippett told Gadget Clock that the gangs were based mainly outside South Los Angeles, but that the force had seen individuals associated with the gangs who lived outside the county.

Tippett said a significant amount of robberies in the Hollywood area are taking place primarily in downtown and Wilshire areas.

Tippet said there were 165 holdups last year and 56 so far this year. Thirteen people were shot, two of whom died. There have been 50 robberies in LAPD’s Hollywood division and about 50 robberies in Wilshire Division.

Such attacks were “almost unknown” before last year, Tippett said.

“In my 34 years at LAPD, I’ve never seen this kind of criminal behavior in such a large, cohesive group,” Tippett said.

Tippett said the task force made dozens of arrests for robbery, weapons offenses and attempted murder, and arrested four people on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday, the LAPD sent a community alert, urging residents to be vigilant to increase follow-home robberies.

A source close to the LAPD who wished to remain anonymous blamed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for the blatant follow-up to the controversial policy.

“When DA Gascon said he would not seek gang expansion, it was basically a dinner bell for many of these gangs,” the source told Gadget Clock. “It doesn’t take long for gangs from other counties in the vicinity, such as San Bernardino and Riverside, to come to Los Angeles to commit their crimes.

Gadget Clock sent a message to Gascon’s office asking for comment.

Since taking office, Gascon has issued directives to suspend bail applications, stop juveniles from being tried as adults, stop seeking death sentences, and increase prosecutors’ sentences and bar them from attending parole hearings.

The move against the extension – which could lead to harsher penalties for crimes such as gun use – has been particularly controversial.

The increase in robberies and thefts in Los Angeles follows the statewide crime trend from the COVID-19 epidemic. Last year saw an organized criminal gang targeting high-end retail stores in looting and seizures above and below the Golden State.

Republican challenger Nathan Hochman has weighed in on a home-follow robbery in Los Angeles to remove Rob Bonta as California’s attorney general.

“As gun robberies increase at gunpoint across Los Angeles and California, we need to close the turnstile doors of trials where suspects are arrested in the morning and returned to the streets in the afternoon,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Louis Cassiano of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.