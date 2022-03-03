LA teachers union says mask mandate should stay in place despite new county guidelines



The Los Angeles Unified Teachers (UTLA) is pushing for LA schools to continue wearing mask mandates, despite the county’s decision to end masking in schools on March 12.

UTLA FOX 11 said in a statement Wednesday in LA that the national protocol, “like indoor masking, has protected thousands of educators and more than half a million students, including their families.”

According to FOX 11, the union said “it is premature to discuss the removal of these health and safety measures in our primary education activities and in schools where there are still many immunized youth.”

Los Angeles students must wear a non-fabric covid mask at all times, including sports activities, the district says.

LA County California is also raising the need for indoor masks in other public spaces, according to state guidelines. Recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Loose The mask guides, requesting city and state officials to lift COVID-19 Limitations

As of Wednesday, the county’s positivity rate was 1.2%. There were 80 hospitalized.

“Masks will be strongly recommended for students, infants, teachers and staff, regardless of tick condition, until March 11 at school and in childcare facilities,” the county said in a press release Wednesday, quoting the optimistic COVID-19 issue. “LA County School Districts may require masking at school and during school activities, including other appropriate safety precautions for their school community.”

Once private classes resume in the fall of 2021, students in LA will have to wear masks indoors, more than students in other school districts in the United States since the COVID-19 epidemic began in March 2020 across the country.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Unified School District told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement that it recognizes the new health guidelines for lifting the indoor mask mandate from the state and LA County by March 12.

“The Los Angeles Unified Covid-19 safety protocol continues to monitor the rate of positivity. We are encouraged by the recent improvement in the local health situation, which underscores the effectiveness of the district’s robust vaccination and testing program,” the spokesman said. “We are committed to maintaining our science-driven approach to the COVID-19 protocols and will continue to consult with our medical directors and health partners as we work to establish an updated mask policy.”

Other major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, and Boston, have similarly picked up evidence of mask orders and vaccinations.