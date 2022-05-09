World

LA thieves in Rolls Royce prey on drunk couple, rob $19K worth in luxury watches: LASD

13 hours ago
Los Angeles authorities are searching for at least four suspects who investigators say came out of a Rolls-Royce and stole a luxury watch worth $ 19,000.

The robbery took place at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office said the couple was in their own car when four to eight suspects approached them in a black Rolls Royce.

The gang of alleged thieves demanded that the couple hand over their watches. One is a Michael Kors watch priced at 1,000 and the other is a Rolex watch priced at $ 18,000.

LASD Sergeant Joanna Warren told Fox 11 Los Angeles that the victims were seen in a state of intoxication and were not cooperating with deputies who responded to the scene. One victim was slightly injured.

According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators said the victims did not know the suspects before the robbery and that the suspects were not armed. Anyone with information has been asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. Tips can also be called to crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.

