Laal Singh Chaddha 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Laal Singh Chaddha Movie (2022): Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama war film directed by Advait Chandan. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 14 April 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

An official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Details:

Movies Name : Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

: Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) Genre: Comedy, Drama, War

Comedy, Drama, War Release Date: 14 April 2022

14 April 2022 Director : Advait Chandan

: Advait Chandan Producer: Radhika Chaudhari, Aamir Khan, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Kiran Rao, Srinivas Rao

Radhika Chaudhari, Aamir Khan, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Kiran Rao, Srinivas Rao Production: Mustafa Stationwala

Mustafa Stationwala Writer : Atul Kulkarni

: Atul Kulkarni Music: Pritam Chakraborty

Pritam Chakraborty Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Laal Singh Chaddha Cast?

Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni

Mona Singh

Rofique Khan

Manav Vij

Teetu Verma

Laal Singh Chaddha Official Trailer

Laal Singh Chaddha Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Laal Singh Chaddha Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.