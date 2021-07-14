Laal Singh Chaddha : Makers of Aamir Khan starrer film issue statement on debunking littering statement | The people of this village made serious allegations against the team of Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers gave this clarification

New Delhi: The shooting of Aamir Khan’s most awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is going on. In the past, the entire team of the film was busy shooting continuously in Ladakh, from where the pictures also kept coming. But after the team came back from there, serious allegations came to the fore on this team on social media. It was told that Aamir’s team has turned the entire village into a dustbin. Now, after coming under criticism for littering during the shooting of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ in Ladakh, Aamir Khan’s production house has now dismissed the allegations in an official statement. The statement has been issued.

In a statement released on the official Instagram handle of Aamir’s production house (AKP), the makers of the film said that none of the allegations against the actor and his crew are true and they are taking utmost care about keeping the environment clean. Huh. The statement said, ‘For anyone, it may be a matter of concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting locations. We have a team that ensures that the place is kept garbage free. Every time. At the end of the day, the entire location is re-examined. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a place, we leave it as clean or as clean as we find it.’

The statement issued by Khan’s production house said, “We believe there are some rumours/allegations regarding not keeping our place clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to the concerned local authorities to investigate whenever they want.

This is the gift of Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

A social media user named Jigmat Ladakhi had earlier shared a video on Twitter, in which the entire shooting field was shown to be filled with used plastic bottles. He criticized ‘Upahar’ Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, who was ‘shooting with the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh’. He also told that the actor proposes environmental cleanliness in his social awareness show ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

The user wrote, ‘This is a gift from Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha to the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Aamir Khan himself talks a lot about cleaning the environment in Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself.

Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together again in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Who last worked together in ‘3 Idiots’. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is the official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, which starred Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also be seen in cameo roles in the upcoming film. The upcoming film is all set to hit the big screen on Christmas.

