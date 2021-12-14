laal singh chaddha shooting location details Aamir Khan goes 200 days and 100 locations for film | 200 Days and 100 Locations – Aamir Khan’s Longest Journey for Laal Singh Chaddha

A passionate project that took actors and producers to strike a chord with commitment and planning, Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot for nearly 200 days, which is the longest film shot for Aamir Khan after Lagaan. Shot at over 100 locations across India, the film will take viewers through events in the history of India, unfolding from the perspective of Lal Singh Chaddha.

Naturally, the long schedule was going to take a toll on the superstar’s future commitments but still it was worth the wait.

If sources are to be believed, “Lal Singh Chaddha has been shot extensively across the country. While Aamir makes every effort to get into his character and disconnects himself from the rest, this comment is indeed true. was important as it required 200 days time from him to travel across 100 locations. The superstar has never compromised on the quality and output of his content and films and he has come a long way for Laal Singh Chaddha Is.”

Aamir Khan Productions has delivered extremely memorable films to the Indian audience over the years and after films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and most recently, Dangal, it is now the turn of the much awaited project Laal Singh Chaddha whose screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. and directed by Advait Chandan.

Helmed by Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other talented actors, the film is nothing less than Aamir’s labor of love.

‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Paramount Pictures and will release on the occasion of Baisakhi in 2022.

