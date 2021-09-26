Labor leader struggling to emerge from Boris Johnson’s shadow
LONDON – If Prime Minister Boris Johnson went one extreme with his 2019 election slogan – “Get Brexit” – opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer has gone to another.
Ahead of Labor’s annual convention starting later this week, Mr Starmer wrote a policy statement designed to reflect his beliefs that lasted more than 11,000 words. Despite that novel-like length, it’s unlikely to compete with best-sellers.
Serious, capable but lacking charisma, Mr Starrer is a mirror image of Mr Johnson, a polarizing politician renowned for phrase construction and appearances rather than a firm grasp on stability or policy.
Yet when Mr Starmer speaks to Labor members in the English seaside town of Brighton this week, he finds it difficult to raise his profile and explain the agenda of a party that suffered a crushing election defeat in 2019 as part of its previous Kind of requires some pizzazz, leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn.
“If you put Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson together they would be ideal politicians,” said Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. But after a faded year, Professor Fielding said, Mr Starmer has “got to communicate his sense of purpose and what it means to the Labor Party under his leadership in post-Covid Britain.”
“It’s an existential question that he has to ask himself, answer and then communicate,” Professor Fielding said.
No one doubts the intelligence, seriousness or ability of Mr Starmer, a former chief prosecutor who worked his way up from a modest beginning in life to the highest echelons of the legal establishment.
But some think he is not politically savvy enough, while others accuse him of raising internal squabbles to underline his opposition to Corbynite. These include controversy over changes to the voting system for future party leadership contests, which may have prevented a leftist from getting the top job again. That plan caused enough anger within the party that Mr Starmer was forced to pursue a watered-down version instead.
Yet the more obvious complaint is that he has failed to make his presence felt in a way that reflects the position of the party or elevates his position with the public. Nor, critics say, have taken advantage of Mr Johnson’s many failures.
Elected last year after Labor’s disastrous 2019 defeat, Mr Starmer has spent much of his leadership detoxing a party whose image was tarnished by constant infighting over allegations of anti-Semitism. This culminated in the suspension of Mr Corbyn, who has been left out of Labour’s parliamentary group.
With a focus on interparty turmoil, as well as an 80-seat majority of Mr Johnson’s conservatives, Labor has been cast aside for a spectator role in parliament – so much so that Mr Johnson this month without fear K broke a fast and raised taxes. that Mr. Starmer and his allies could do much to take advantage of this.
Perhaps noting the need to confront conservatives more aggressively, Mr Starmer intensified his criticism this weekend, telling the BBC that there was an “absolute lack of planning” by the government on the shortage of truck drivers. that the people of Britain are concerned about. Delivery of fuel and goods.
Labor has a big challenge in terms of electoral strategy. In 2019, it lost a slew of parliamentary seats in its former strongholds – the country’s central and north – as working-class voters warmed to Mr Johnson with his pro-Brexit agenda and willingness to plunge into the culture wars.
This left Mr Starmer with the incredible task of winning back those traditional Labor voters behind the so-called “red wall” without alienating anti-Brexit supporters in large cities such as London, where party support is increasingly concentrated.
Their misfortune is that the pandemic has dominated the media agenda, keeping the government at the center stage and giving it a megaphone to play its leadership role, whether it is qualified or not.
During the early months of the COVID crisis, the prime minister faltered, initially resisting the lockdown and then having to reverse course, and Mr Starmer thrashed Mr Johnson head-to-head in parliament. The government’s effective vaccine rollout revived the fortunes of the Conservatives, but that effect has now faded and Britain faces an uncertain winter, with the effects of the pandemic difficult to predict. Still, Mr Johnson is voting appropriately for an accident-prone leader in the middle of his term.
Critics on the left say Mr Starmer’s camp has opted for platitudes and shied away from typical leftist policies to avoid offending any electoral group.
“They thought Starmer was Biden and Johnson was Trump, and Johnson would self-destruct,” said James Schneider, a former spokesman for Mr. Corbyn. “The difference is that Biden is a much more attractive figure to the American public — he has everyman’s appeal.”
When Labor lost the election for a vacant parliamentary seat in northern England in May, Mr Starmer suffered another self-inflicted blow with an unsuccessful reshuffle of his top team. He appeared to be blaming his deputy, Angela Rainer, for the defeat, forcing him to step down from a key position, but he was forced to back down in the face of a backlash and was eventually given more responsibilities.
A full-fledged leadership crisis was averted in July when Labor unexpectedly won elections in another northern constituency, Battelle and Spain.
But there could be challenges to Mr Starmer’s authority as he prepares to take on Mr Johnson in a general election held until 2024, but expected to be a year earlier. One Labor member on the climb is Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has raised his profile during the pandemic.
Others in the party are still committed to Mr Corbyn’s hard-left agenda and are angered by Mr Starmer’s pressure to change the voting system. It also wants Mr Corbyn to be reinstated in the parliamentary group.
Worrying for more moderate Labor supporters is that they may see a repeat of the leadership of Ed Miliband, who, like Mr Starmer, came from the Labor Party’s “soft left” but who lost the 2015 general election.
Mr Miliband’s former spokesman Tom Baldwin said he believed Mr Starmer could win and be an effective prime minister. But he was also critical of the lack of a concrete message and its focus on internal fighting, saying that “reconnecting with voters isn’t going to help us reconnect ourselves.”
“I would prefer if the Labor Party were in talks with the country about the country,” Mr Baldwin said.
Mr Starmer’s supporters say voters will be disenchanted with Mr Johnson in light of his broken promise not to raise taxes, and that the government will fail to deliver on his promises to bring prosperity to neglected parts of the country.
Once “normal” politics resumes after the pandemic, voters will eventually warm to Mr Starmer, he argues. Although he prefers to talk about policy rather than personality, Mr Starmer spoke about his upbringing in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.
Still, his personality is very different from Mr Johnson’s, and most analysts agree that his best strategy is to lean into his strengths, hoping that voters are attracted to a man who has been around for years. Experiences stability after political upheaval.
It is also important, political analysts say, that Mr Starmer gives voters a clear reason to support the Labor Party.
Professor Fielding said, “He has to find a message, he has to be able to communicate that message and sell it, and he hasn’t done that until now.” “Qualification is not enough.”
