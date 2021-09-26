Labor leader struggling to emerge from Boris Johnson’s shadow

Yet the more obvious complaint is that he has failed to make his presence felt in a way that reflects the position of the party or elevates his position with the public. Nor, critics say, have taken advantage of Mr Johnson’s many failures.

Elected last year after Labor’s disastrous 2019 defeat, Mr Starmer has spent much of his leadership detoxing a party whose image was tarnished by constant infighting over allegations of anti-Semitism. This culminated in the suspension of Mr Corbyn, who has been left out of Labour’s parliamentary group.

With a focus on interparty turmoil, as well as an 80-seat majority of Mr Johnson’s conservatives, Labor has been cast aside for a spectator role in parliament – so much so that Mr Johnson this month without fear K broke a fast and raised taxes. that Mr. Starmer and his allies could do much to take advantage of this.

Perhaps noting the need to confront conservatives more aggressively, Mr Starmer intensified his criticism this weekend, telling the BBC that there was an “absolute lack of planning” by the government on the shortage of truck drivers. that the people of Britain are concerned about. Delivery of fuel and goods.

Labor has a big challenge in terms of electoral strategy. In 2019, it lost a slew of parliamentary seats in its former strongholds – the country’s central and north – as working-class voters warmed to Mr Johnson with his pro-Brexit agenda and willingness to plunge into the culture wars.

This left Mr Starmer with the incredible task of winning back those traditional Labor voters behind the so-called “red wall” without alienating anti-Brexit supporters in large cities such as London, where party support is increasingly concentrated.

Their misfortune is that the pandemic has dominated the media agenda, keeping the government at the center stage and giving it a megaphone to play its leadership role, whether it is qualified or not.