Labor memos amount to new stance from the Fed against the NCAA

In the memo, Abruzzo noted recent “significant developments in legislation, NCAA regulations, and the social landscape,” indicating that the traditional idea of ​​amateur sports has irreversibly changed.

He cited the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in NCAA v. Alston, which held that college sports was a profitable venture. He cited the NCAA’s decision, due to mounting pressure by state legislatures, to allow athletes to make money from their fame under new name, image and likeness laws. And she noted how athletes were “engaged in collective action at unprecedented levels”, such as demanding social justice in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd and insisting that any decisions related to playing during the coronavirus pandemic should include their health. and include security.

The confluence of these events also comes at a different time, Abruzzo said, than the last time the NLRB weighed college athletes in high-profile fashion.

In 2015, a five-member board – overriding a regional director’s decision – ruled against football players at a private school, Northwestern, who were seeking to unionize. The board did not directly rule on the main question whether the players were university employees, but instead held that the effect of the petition on sport would not lead to “stability in labor relations”.

“He punts,” said Wilma Liebmann, NLRB chair from 2009 to 2011. “But win, lose or draw, the athletes really won because they were given so much attention, and so much empathy.”

Under the new guidance, Liebman and others cautioned, it could take months or even years for the true case to emerge through the NLRB system.

“We are a long way from being a staff of college athletes,” said Gabriel Feldman, a law professor who is director of the Tulane Sports Law Program. “But we are certainly at a point where we have received signals from a number of outside officials who believe that the status quo with respect to college athletic rights is not sustainable.”