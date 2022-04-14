Labor shortage triggers long wait times for ambulances in rural America



The labor crisis has put people’s lives at risk in rural areas. Indeed, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians has warned that its teams are in crisis.

Ambulance services are having a hard time finding qualified staff, and it is also difficult for those who rely on volunteers.

In Mountain Lake, Minnesota, volunteer EMS services are available anywhere from a few calls a day to a few weeks a week. The nearest hospital is 11 miles away, so getting ready for an ambulance can mean the difference between life and death.

Mountain Lake is home to only 2,000 people.

“It’s a nice, quiet little town,” said Emily Kunkel, local ambulance director. “My real job is accounting.”

Kunkel said he would take a 20-minute drive to St. James for his day job, where he also volunteered for its EMS service. “It’s hard to find people who want to give up their own leisure time to volunteer to do something.”

Allen O’Bannon has been a volunteer for Mountain Lake EMS for over 40 years. He was injured in an industrial accident that burned 20% of his body chemicals. It felt like a long drive from the small town to Rochester, Minnesota, where he was cared for – and that’s when he decided he wanted to return. But, he has seen the lack of volunteers get worse.

“At that time, there were a lot more people living in the city that could be broken,” O’Bannon said. “There aren’t as many jobs in the city as there are people in the city.”

Each EMS in the state of Minnesota requires two medically trained staff to call 24/7, and this has become difficult.

“Sometimes it’s hard to meet schedules because a lot of people don’t work in cities,” says Kunkel – and many rural cities have had to deal with healthcare-related job flights.

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians has warned that cities could see a domino effect.

“If rural areas start to decline in healthcare, which happens in certain areas, it will affect healthcare elsewhere,” said David Edgar of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Board of Directors Region III.

Edgar is also working as an assistant EMS chief in West Des Moines, Iowa, using employees, not volunteers. The city, with a population of about 66,000, is unable to find enough staff for its seven ambulances.

“Now we have five ambulances, which means the rural hospitals where we will go out and help evacuate patients, we have less capacity to do that,” Edgar said. “It’s a recipe that really sets up the system to collapse when you can’t get an ambulance response for an area, or you know, it takes 30 or 40 minutes to get an ambulance there.”

The EMT Association is asking Congress to expand Medicare and Medicaid funding for ambulances.

In 2022, rural nonprofit and public EMS agencies received approximately $ 7.5 million for recruitment, retention, education and equipment – and the association is seeking $ 20 million the following year.

The association further warns that the list of many paramedic or EMT jobs available online is for hospitals trying to make up for the shortage of nursing. This has been a real problem for paramedics, as many prefer to work on a more normal schedule in a hospital rather than an unexpected schedule in an ambulance.