Labor talks resume with MLB deadline looming



Hal Steinbrenner, owner of the New York Yankees, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined the talks on Thursday, less than 4 1/2 days after the first day of Major League Baseball and a labor contract to save the 162-game season.

The Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals faced off for the fourth day in a row at Roger Dean Stadium, the home of passive spring training.

Players at the start of the week included Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taylon of the Yankees, Max Scherzer and Francisco Linder of the Mets, Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals, Ian Hap of the Chicago Cubs, Brent Sutter of the Brewers and free agent Andrew Miller. .

Players meet in the first base parking lot with union chief Tony Clark, chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, and staff before 1 p.m., before entering the ballpark.

The MLB has told the union it will cancel regular-season games if it does not agree to a deal by the end of Monday, then reveals its position on Wednesday.

Players did not take Monday as a deadline and suggested that any missed games could be made as part of the doubleheader, a method the MLB said it would not agree to.

The union told the MLB that if games were missed and salaries were lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s post-season expansion proposal and allow advertisements for uniforms and helmets.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was on its 85th day, and sessions this week have increased the total number of key economic issues to 10 since the lockout began on December 2.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said on February 10 that a minimum of four weeks of training is required before the start of the season. An agreement between Monday and Monday will allow players a few days to report to Arizona and Florida camps.

Players and teams are far apart in the form of luxurious tax thresholds, pay arbitration qualifications, revenue sharing and a pool of money going to pre-arbitration players.