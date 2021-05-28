Labour and Employment Department Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Jr Steno, LDC, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts





Labour and Employment Department Recruitment 2021: Workplace of the Commissioner, Labour and Employment, Authorities of Goa has revealed a recruitment for the put up of MTS, LDC, Staff Nurse, Junior Stenographer and Pharmacist on its web site – goa.gov.in and labour.goa.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the put up within the prescribed format by means of offline mode on or earlier than 21 June 2021.

Essential Date

Final Date of Software -21 June 2021

Labour and Employment Dept Goa Emptiness Particulars

Complete Posts – 70

MTS – 12

Pharmacist- 19

Staff Nurse – 30

L.D.C. – 08

Jr. Stenographer – 01

Wage:

Pharmacist – Rs.29,200/-

Staff Nurse – Rs.35,400/-

L.D.C. – Rs.19,900/-

Jr. Stenographer -Rs.25,500/-

M.T.S. – Rs.18,000/-

Eligibility Standards for MTS, Jr Steno, LDC, Stff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Instructional Qualification and Expertise:

MTS – Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a acknowledged Board/ Establishment. Or Handed Course performed by Industrial Coaching Institute or equal qualification in related Commerce, from a acknowledged establishment. Observe: Course performed by Industrial Coaching Institute or equal qualification, in related commerce, could also be thought-about in case posts pertains to technical work. Data of Konkani.

L.D.C. – Possessing Increased Secondary Faculty Certificates or All India Council from Technical Training accredited Diploma awarded by a acknowledged State Board of Technical Training or equal qualification from a acknowledged Establishment. Data of Pc purposes/operations with typing pace of 30 phrases per minute in English.Data of Konkani.

Pharmacist – Diploma in Pharmacy from a Board of Technical Training and ought to be registered with State Council of Pharmacy. Data of Konkani.

Staff Nurse – Certificates in Nursing from acknowledged’ Establishment and Certificates in Midwifery/ Particular coaching for Male Nurses of 6 months period failing which B.Sc. Nursing and Registration Certificates as Registered Nurse or Registered midwife from State Council. Data of Konkani.

Jr. Stenographer – Increased Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination or All India Council for Technical Training accredited Diploma awarded by the acknowledged State Board of Technical Training or equal qualification from a acknowledged establishment. Velocity of 100 phrases per minute in Brief Hand and 35 phrases per minute in Typewriting. Minimal three months certificates course in Computer systems.Data of Konkani.

Age Restrict:

45 Years

Choice Process forMTS, Jr Steno, LDC, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Choice will probably be accomplished on the premise of marks obtained by every candidate in written examination as per benefit. For the put up of Jr. Steno, stenography take a look at (i.e. ability take a look at) will probably be performed and those that clear the ability take a look at, could be referred to as for written take a look at. The ability take a look at is separate from written take a look at and no separate weightage shall be given to the ability take a look at whereas drawing the ultimate benefit listing of the candidate

Easy methods to Apply for Labour and Employment Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the put up within the prescribed format and ship the appliance together with different crucial paperwork to “the Workplace of the Administrative Medical Officer, E.SJ. Scheme, Panchdeep Bhavan, 2nd flooring, Patio Plaza, Panaji” newest by 21 June 2021.

Candidate shall obtain the appliance format from the Departmental web site www.labour.goa.gov.in or beneath.

Labour and Employment Dept Goa Notification



Software Type