LAC Row: India lost a lot in the deal with China: Brahma Chellaney

Well-known geostrategist and author Brahm Chelani has said that India has lost a lot in the recent agreement with China. Only Dragon’s advantage is visible in this.

Chelani made these claims on Saturday (August 7, 2021) through a series of tweets. Sharing the press release on PP17A, he wrote, “The latest Gogra disengagement announced by India is similar to the July 2020 demilitarization of Galwan and February 2021 Pangong area. This allows China to win literally twice. China first encroaches, then formalizes the status quo and imposes a buffer zone on India.

Through the next tweet, he told that this is a victory over China’s victory. First- Galwan Sauda creates a three km wide buffer zone with minor changes in the LAC. India loses access to its Patrolling Point (PP) 14. Second- the Pangong deal forces India to vacate the strategic Kailash Heights, while third- the Gogra deal creates a buffer of five km, forcing India to lose access to PP-17A.

According to Chelani, “under the Pangong deal, the entire “buffer zone” was set up over the area India patrolled until its covert encroachment by China in April 2020. It also includes a part of the area (Fingers 2 and 3 to Finger 4 of the Indian base) which was never claimed by China.

Let us inform that after a face-off for about 15 months at Gogra in eastern Ladakh, the armies of India and China have completed the process of withdrawing their troops and restored the ground situation to the pre-standoff period. Is. This is a step towards restoring peace and stability in the region. The standoff on the border between the Indian and Chinese armies started on May 5 last year after violent clashes in the Pangong Lake areas. Thereafter, both sides deployed thousands of troops and heavy weapon systems to the area. (with PTI-language inputs)






