Lack of all-rounders is the reason why India fails to win in ICC tournament Sunil Gavaskar big deficiency in Rishabh Pant

Sunil Gavaskar said that whenever we won ICC tournaments before 2013, we had batsmen who could bowl and there were bowlers who could bat. He also cited the examples of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

Team India won a major ICC tournament for the last time in the year 2013. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has told of not winning a single ICC tournament since then. Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views on a private news channel after the first ODI between India and South Africa. In the first ODI, the visiting team lost by 31 runs.

In the first ODI, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. He scored 296 runs for 4 wickets in 50 overs. Captain Temba Bavuma (110) and Rossi van der Dussen (129) scored centuries. In reply, India made 138 for one with the help of Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51), but the match went in South Africa’s court after losing wickets quickly. India lost the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (17), Rishabh Pant (16), Venkatesh Iyer (2) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7).

Sunil Gavaskar said that the reason for India not winning ICC tournaments since 2013 is the lack of all-rounders in the team. Not only this, Gavaskar told the major deficiency of Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant due to which the consistency in his performance is not maintained. Gavaskar said that the Indian team of 1983 World Cup, 1985 World Championship and 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy had a lot of all-rounders.

The former India captain also said that in the past Indian teams had batsmen who could bowl and bowlers who could bat. He cited the example of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina who could bowl in the middle overs and could also lead the team to significant success. Interestingly, Yuvraj won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2011 World Cup for his all-rounder skills.

Sunil Gavaskar, while answering a fan’s question, said, there were many batsmen who could bowl and there were many bowlers who could bat. Number six, 7 and 8 required the all-rounders that all these winning teams had. Players like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina could bat and bowl well. This is the only shortcoming in the Indian team in the last two or three years. Due to this, the captain does not have many options and the team lacks flexibility.

Gavaskar said for Rishabh Pant, he has so much ability that even if he starts slow, he can score fast runs later. They should be patient. Their only problem is shot selection. When his shot selection is correct, his consistency will also increase. Right now he is always in a hurry. They think that finish the match quickly, but when you have a target of 300, then the match cannot be over immediately. For that you have to play 50 or 45 overs.