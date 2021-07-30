Lack of Foreign Workers Has Seasonal Businesses Scrambling

SALT LAKE CITY – Tyler Holt summed up the problem his Utah landscaping business faces every year. “People who want to be in the workforce want stability – if they want to work, they work full time,” he said. “Locally, there are just no workers who want to do something seasonal. “

The complaint was echoed not only by landscapers in Utah, but also by amusement parks in Wyoming, restaurants in Rhode Island, crab trappers in Maryland, camps in Colorado and thousands of other businesses. across the country who depend on seasonal workers from overseas to work. low-wage non-farm jobs.

The rush for these temporary guest workers has been intense in recent years, as the unemployment rate declined and tensions over immigration policy intensified. But this year, after the coronavirus pandemic first halted and then seriously constrained the flow of foreign workers to the United States, the competition has been particularly fierce.

The Biden administration responded to frantic calls from small businesses in the spring. It has not renewed the pandemic-related suspension of the J-1 program, which provides short-term visas designed for international students coming to the United States for work and travel. Soon after, he increased the quota for temporary visas under the H-2B program for non-farm temporary workers, which are issued by lot.