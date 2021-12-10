Lack of senior student leaders is not good for democracy: CJI NV Ramana

Besides the CJI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DN Patel and other judges were also present at the convocation ceremony held at the National Law School in Delhi.

Chief Justice of the country’s Supreme Court NV Ramana addressed the 8th Convocation at the National Law University in Delhi. During this, he said about the student leadership that since the liberalization of the economy in the last three decades, no big student leader has emerged from the student community. The CJI said that this is adversely affecting the strength of democracy.

The CJI said, “When the youth are socially and politically aware, then issues like education, food, clothing, health, housing become the main topic of national discourse.” He said that no big student leader emerged in the last three decades. The Chief Justice said, “It is necessary that visionary and sincere students with clear thoughts should come into public life. A responsible youth is the key to strengthen democracy.” He said that lack of student leaders is not a good thing for democracy.

He said that the bitter truth is that even after students enter professional universities, the focus is on the classroom and not on the world outside the classrooms. I don’t know who is to blame for all this. Addressing the students, the CJI said that you are a law graduate from one of the premier law universities of the country. You all have a special responsibility towards the society.

Besides the CJI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and other judges were also present at the convocation ceremony held at the National Law School in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s praise The CJI praised Kejriwal and said that the Chief Minister has been a pillar of strength for the National Law University Delhi. I am told that he respects every request made in the interest of this institution. He is known for his commitment and hard work for the welfare of the people of Delhi. His work in the field of education and health care is highly appreciated.