Ladakh moving cinema in Leh

‘School’ movie screened The critically acclaimed short film ‘Sikul’ (based on Ladakh’s Changpa Bhatak) was screened at the theater launch. The locals liked it a lot. With the arrival of the cinema, people came to see a lot.

150 people sit The digital film Dolby 5.1 was shown on the big screen with sound. This inflatable area has a seating capacity of about 150 people. Given the current Covid protocol, the theater will have about 75 seats.

Sophisticated facilities inside There will also be an ambient control theater using state-of-the-art heating facilities. Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO of PictureTime Digiplex, said, “Ladakh has been missing from the big screen for a long time and I want to give people here the experience of watching multiplex movies. Our goal is to set up two fixed cinema screens and one moving cinema screen in Ladakh in the next 30 days.

Popular place for film shooting Thupston Chuang, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said, "Ladakh has always been a popular place for film shooting. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood or South Indian movies, all are shot here. In half a year we are away from most of the rest of the country, so it is very important for all of us to have a source of entertainment in the form of movies.

Pankaj Tripathi narrated a beautiful project At the same time, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘What a beautiful project. Cinema is reaching people in the interior of this country. For someone like me related to the film world, this film is a unique and different medium of exhibition. It’s absolutely unbelievable for something like this to happen in a grand place like Leh. I am shooting in Leh and I got to see amazing talent here.

Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile digital movie theater company, has built the world’s first moving mobile theater in Leh, Ladakh. Its main objective is to give people from all parts of India the experience of digital cinema. Built at an altitude of 11,562 feet, this inflatable theater has become the first moving cinema in the Union Territory of Ladakh. It was set up at the NSD ground in Leh on Sunday where Ladakh Buddhist Sangh president Thupastan Chewang and actor Pankaj Tripathi came as special guests. You also see the pictures …