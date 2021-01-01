Ladakh moving cinema in Leh
‘School’ movie screened
The critically acclaimed short film ‘Sikul’ (based on Ladakh’s Changpa Bhatak) was screened at the theater launch. The locals liked it a lot. With the arrival of the cinema, people came to see a lot.
150 people sit
The digital film Dolby 5.1 was shown on the big screen with sound. This inflatable area has a seating capacity of about 150 people. Given the current Covid protocol, the theater will have about 75 seats.
Sophisticated facilities inside
There will also be an ambient control theater using state-of-the-art heating facilities. Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO of PictureTime Digiplex, said, “Ladakh has been missing from the big screen for a long time and I want to give people here the experience of watching multiplex movies. Our goal is to set up two fixed cinema screens and one moving cinema screen in Ladakh in the next 30 days.
Popular place for film shooting
Thupston Chuang, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said, “Ladakh has always been a popular place for film shooting. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood or South Indian movies, all are shot here. In half a year we are away from most of the rest of the country, so it is very important for all of us to have a source of entertainment in the form of movies.
Pankaj Tripathi narrated a beautiful project
At the same time, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘What a beautiful project. Cinema is reaching people in the interior of this country. For someone like me related to the film world, this film is a unique and different medium of exhibition. It’s absolutely unbelievable for something like this to happen in a grand place like Leh. I am shooting in Leh and I got to see amazing talent here.
