Lady Al Qaeda Afia Siddiqui in US jail whom terrorist hostage four people in America

On Saturday, terrorists attacked a synagogue in Texas, USA, took four people hostage and demanded the discharge of imprisoned Pakistan’s Afia Siddiqui. In such a state of affairs, allow us to let you know who this Afia Siddiqui is!

Who’s Lady Al Qaeda: Afia Siddiqui, who’s in US jail, is a Pakistani citizen and scientist. Afia Siddiqui has three kids. In keeping with the American company, Afia is a dreaded terrorist and was arrested for making an attempt to kill an American soldier. A New York Metropolis Federal Courtroom sentenced her for her alleged involvement in suspected terrorist actions, and Afia is now serving an 86-year sentence in Carswell, Fort Price, Texas. She is also called Lady Al Qaeda.

What’s Afia’s background: Aafiya Siddiqui, a Pakistani nationwide, is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise and holds a PhD in Neuroscience from Brandeis College. She is alleged to have been related to the Al-Kifa Refugee Heart when she was working as a social activist. Whereas this heart situated in America is taken into account by American businesses as the middle of operations of Al Qaeda. Additionally, some people related to this heart have been accused of attacking the US Embassy in Kenya.

When did it come into dialogue: Afia Siddiqui’s title got here into the limelight when the FBI interrogated Afia and her husband Amjad Khan in 2002 after the assault on the World Commerce Heart. A yr later, the FBI put him on the Al Qaeda group’s most wished listing. Really, Khalid Sheikh, a terrorist who got here in the palms of American company, took the title of Afiya Siddiqui.

Right here was the plan of the blast: In keeping with the US company, in 2008, Afia was arrested by the FBI from Afghanistan with the assistance of native police. Throughout her arrest, two kilos of sodium cyanide and a few books have been discovered in her possession and it was alleged that she was planning an assault on the Brooklyn Bridge and Empire State Constructing in New York.

Accused of killing an FBI officer: After being arrested in 2008, Afia was taken to Bagram Jail, the place she was accused of killing an FBI officer. After which he was deported to America. Right here he was convicted of tried homicide in a US court docket in 2010. Aside from this, he’s additionally accused of killing former Pakistani ambassador Hussain Haqqani and being the primary accused in the 2011 Memogate scandal.