Lady Inspector rescued the unconscious man by lifting him on his shoulder, social media saluted him from the heart

It can be seen in the video that the woman officer lifts the victim on her shoulder and escorts him to the vehicle.

The whole nation was saluting the courage of a woman police inspector in Chennai today. Actually, a video of her is going viral on social media, in which she is seen rescuing an unconscious person.

It can be seen in the video that the woman officer lifts the victim on her shoulder and escorts him to the vehicle. During this, many men are also seen standing with them on the spot, but the female officer is seen single-handedly carrying the unconscious person on her shoulder and carrying it to the car.

After this the victim is taken to the hospital. People are appreciating this courage of Rajeshwari on social media. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also praised the woman officer and said that Inspector Rajeshwari has always been doing such work. Today he helped an unconscious man lying on his shoulders and carried him to the hospital.

People are also saluting Rajeshwari on social media. A user named Ad MPSharma (@Mahavee70228693) wrote in the comment of this video that salute to women power, it is inspiration for police.

Yogesh Tiwari (@ytiwari24) wrote that no one tells this image of the police. Salute and salute to such a brave officer.

Sagar Sahay (@Sagarsahay5) wrote that he is an inspiration to others. Ankit Kumar (@bgp_ankit) said that a heartfelt salute to such a police officer.

Let us tell you that Tamil Nadu is getting heavy rains, due to which Chennai is also not untouched. In such a situation, people are facing a lot of problems here. However, the Meteorological Department says that the situation may improve soon. At the same time, the person who was found in an unconscious condition, his age is being said to be 28 years. He was found unconscious near the cemetery. According to media reports, this viral video is being told of TP Chhatram area.