Lake Keowee 911 calls reveal harrowing struggle between boater and man he saved from drowning, then shot



The South Carolina 911 calls reveal the gruesome details of the Lake Kiwi shooting that killed a 29-year-old man last month when he was attacked by boatmen who helped him get out of the water after he fell from his private boat with a young woman.

On March 15, Drew Morgan and Hannah Ayers, 19, fell into the lake from their yellow C-du RXP, police said. A couple in a nearby boat, John and Debra Dotson, 74 and 70, pulled them out of the water.

But Morgan, the so-called drunkard, belligerent and irrational, began to fight the man who had only dragged him to safety. According to a 911 call, Morgan disables the boat’s ignition when he damages the kill switch and attacks his rescuers.

The South Carolina boatman who shot dead Jet Skier had no choice but to try to save him, said Paul.

Harrowing 911 calls reveal how an exciting fight dragged on for 15 minutes when police arrived at the scene. Although Morgan is heard speaking in the background in most of the audio, authorities say his final moments have been amended under state law to protect the last statement of a deceased person in a 911 call.

“A drunk on our boat is trying to hit us!” Debra Dotson told the sender in one of four calls released by the Oconi County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, during an exciting fight before the shooting, two women are heard crying and praying on the phone while the sender tries to reassure them. Then they shouted.

“He just had to shoot her, please hurry up!” Debra Dotson is screaming. “Oh my God he’s been shot now … my husband had to shoot him – he’s trying to choke him off the boat!”

No charges have been filed against the South Carolina man who shot and killed the jet skier after rescuing him.

She asks her husband if she is OK, and when she says he is, she orders him to put Morgan to bed and “tries to save him.” But during the struggle her husband was hit in the back and she could not move him, she said.

“Listen, you don’t understand,” he tells the sender. “He’s sitting in our captain’s chair on the boat, and he’s gasping for air – I think it’s his death breath.”

Prior to the shooting, Morgan was repeatedly heard making hazy speeches, and multiple callers reported that he continued to fight with Botter after his breakup.

“God bless, we don’t want to push him in again, and I don’t want to shoot him,” the wife says within about 4 minutes of his call.

At other times, he dropped the phone and Ayers picked it up.

“She’s really drunk now,” he told the sender about Morgan, his voice trembling. According to an earlier incident report obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, he later told officers that the crew on the boat tried to calm Morgan down but, “nothing worked.”

Police later said they found empty beer cans and drug paraphernalia in Morgan’s pickup truck.

“Come on boy, don’t die,” Debra cries, as the sender tells her to start squeezing her chest.

A second caller, who identified himself as Michael Hallisse of Connecticut, recounted what he saw from his waterfront property on its shores.

“The same two people who caused the problem in the first place, who fell off the jet ski, are hitting the man who saved them,” he told the sender in a separate call.

More than 14 minutes into his call, a boom was heard.

“Oh boy … it was a gunshot,” he tells the sender. “You have to hurry.”

“I heard those shots,” he replied before turning on his radio and informing officers on his way to the scene. “I heard gunshots.”

Halice then says he believes the shot was “a warning.”

“No one was hurt,” he said – but the party continued to “fight.”

But four minutes and 40 seconds later, as he walked to the front of his home to meet with police and then looked back, he told the sender that “the man had been shot.”

At that point, he says the boat is approaching his dock, and a few minutes later, he tells the sender that “it looks like one of them is dead” and “there’s blood everywhere.”

The Okinawa County Sheriff’s Office said last month that Dotson was defending himself and would not be charged with Morgan’s death.

