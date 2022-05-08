World

Lake Mead drought exposes more human remains

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lake Mead drought exposes more human remains
Written by admin
Lake Mead drought exposes more human remains

Lake Mead drought exposes more human remains

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

More human remains were discovered in Lake Mead, Nevada on Saturday afternoon, following the discovery of other human remains in a barrel at the newly opened bottom of the lake last week.

National Park Service (NPS) Rangers have received a witness report of a human skeleton discovered in Colville Bay in the Lake Mid National Recreation Area around 2pm local time on Saturday.

A rusty metal barrel was discovered on the shores of Lake Mid Marina on the shores of the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada, on May 5, during a low water level due to a drought. , 2022.

A rusty metal barrel was discovered on the shores of Lake Mid Marina on the shores of the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada, on May 5, during a low water level due to a drought. , 2022.
(Via Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Getty Images)

Park rangers responded to the scene and set up a fence around the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is underway. No further details were released. Gadget Clock reached out to NPS and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment but could not be reached for comment.

This photo, taken by the Southern Nevada Water Authority on Monday, April 25, 2022, shows the top of Lake Mid Drinking Water Consumption No. 1 above the surface of the Colorado River Reservoir behind Hoover Dam. A barrel containing human remains was found in the lake on Sunday, police said.

This photo, taken by the Southern Nevada Water Authority on Monday, April 25, 2022, shows the top of Lake Mid Drinking Water Consumption No. 1 above the surface of the Colorado River Reservoir behind Hoover Dam. A barrel containing human remains was found in the lake on Sunday, police said.
(AP)

Missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morpheus: Where does the case stand two years later?

Last Sunday, boaters discovered skeletal remains inside a barrel at the bottom of Lake Mid. A severe drought has lowered water levels so much that Las Vegas’ maximum water intake became visible last week.

The body was found floating in Lake Mid

The body was found floating in Lake Mid
(Gadget Clock)

READ Also  Bronx school shooting: Funeral held for 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the body was that of a man who had been shot. He said the killings probably took place between the mid-1970s and early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes made at the time.

Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday that “there was a very good chance that we would find extra human remains as the water level dropped.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Lake #Mead #drought #exposes #human #remains

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment