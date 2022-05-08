Lake Mead drought exposes more human remains



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

More human remains were discovered in Lake Mead, Nevada on Saturday afternoon, following the discovery of other human remains in a barrel at the newly opened bottom of the lake last week.

National Park Service (NPS) Rangers have received a witness report of a human skeleton discovered in Colville Bay in the Lake Mid National Recreation Area around 2pm local time on Saturday.

Park rangers responded to the scene and set up a fence around the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is underway. No further details were released. Gadget Clock reached out to NPS and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment but could not be reached for comment.

Missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morpheus: Where does the case stand two years later?

Last Sunday, boaters discovered skeletal remains inside a barrel at the bottom of Lake Mid. A severe drought has lowered water levels so much that Las Vegas’ maximum water intake became visible last week.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the body was that of a man who had been shot. He said the killings probably took place between the mid-1970s and early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes made at the time.

Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday that “there was a very good chance that we would find extra human remains as the water level dropped.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.