Lake Mead’s body in barrel is victim who was likely shot decades ago, Las Vegas police say

1 day ago
A drought-hungry lake near Las Vegas led Sunday to search for human remains inside a barrel that is believed to have been killed decades ago, authorities said.

The barrel was found on shore in the Lake Mid National Recreation Area. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said boaters initially found the container and notified authorities.

Accused ‘cult mom’ Lori Valo Debel could face death penalty for killing children, boyfriend’s wife

This photo, taken by the Southern Nevada Water Authority on Monday, April 25, 2022, shows the top of Lake Mid Drinking Water Consumption No. 1 above the surface of the Colorado River Reservoir behind Hoover Dam. A barrel containing human remains was found in the lake on Sunday, police said.

(AP)

The barrel was exposed at the bottom of the lake during the drought. Police believe the victim was a man who was shot dead in the mid-1970s and early 1980s.

“We believe this is a homicide,” Lieutenant Ray Spencer said in a statement.

Investigators cited the victim’s clothing and footwear, which were made at the time, Spencer said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will try to identify the man.

The body was found floating in Lake Mid

(Gadget Clock)

Drought Southern Nevada and Lake Aquarius over the Colorado River in northern Arizona have dropped so much that Las Vegas’s highest water intake became visible last week.

Lake Mid and Lake Powell upstream is the largest man-made reservoir in the United States, part of a system that supplies water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture, and industries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Wyoming and across the southern border of Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

