Lakers’ Anthony Davis has right mid-foot sprain



Anthony Davis has sprained his right mid-leg and the Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Davis was injured in the second quarter of a 106-101 home win against Utah on Wednesday night.

Davis scored 17 points in the 17th minute before he landed on the heels of jazz center Rudy Gobert to catch a lob pass. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right leg and he had to get help from the court.

Davis has averaged 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season. He was out of the lineup for 21 matches, including 17 games last month, due to a knee injury.