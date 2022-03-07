Sports

Lakers’ LeBron James is ‘p—– off’ he’s not mentioned as one of NBA’s greatest scorers

16 seconds ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished Saturday night with 56 points and 10 rebounds in a crucial 124-116 win over Stef Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Despite his aggressive outbursts, James still believes that people approve of his score.

Lakers forward LeBron James beat Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

“Time to appear in a new episode ofThe shop“James spoke about why he was upset that he was not mentioned among the best scorers in NBA history.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said at 18:10 of the episode. “It’s p —- stop me.”

Lakers forward LeBron James is shooting against the Utah Jazz Defenders on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

While he’s not happy about not being named with all-time great scorers like Michael Jordan, Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Shakil O’Neill, James says he would rather involve his teammates and not be the score-first. Type of player.

“I’m not like a normal scorer,” James said. “I like to get my boys involved, I’ve always been that way.”

LeBron James prepares for a free throw against the Detroit Pistons on November 26, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

(Adam Pantoji / NBA via Getty Images)

In his 19th NBA season, James has the potential to lead the league in scoring. He has averaged 29.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season. He is third on the league’s all-time scoring list after Abdul-Jabbar and Utah Jazz great Carl Malone.

