Lakers’ LeBron James is ‘p—– off’ he’s not mentioned as one of NBA’s greatest scorers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished Saturday night with 56 points and 10 rebounds in a crucial 124-116 win over Stef Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Despite his aggressive outbursts, James still believes that people approve of his score.

“Time to appear in a new episode of The shop “James spoke about why he was upset that he was not mentioned among the best scorers in NBA history.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said at 18:10 of the episode. “It’s p —- stop me.”

While he’s not happy about not being named with all-time great scorers like Michael Jordan, Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Shakil O’Neill, James says he would rather involve his teammates and not be the score-first. Type of player.

“I’m not like a normal scorer,” James said. “I like to get my boys involved, I’ve always been that way.”

In his 19th NBA season, James has the potential to lead the league in scoring. He has averaged 29.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season. He is third on the league’s all-time scoring list after Abdul-Jabbar and Utah Jazz great Carl Malone.