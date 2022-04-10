Lakers may pry Nick Nurse from Toronto Raptors after potential split with Frank Vogel



The Los Angeles Lakers are playing their final game of the year this Sunday amid much uncertainty, including the fate of head coach Frank Vogel.

According to a new report on Sunday, Purple and Gold are already hot on a coach’s trail: Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors.

A few days after Lakers Media reported that the current target of Utah’s Queen Snyder (a former Lakers assistant) and Philadelphia Doc Rivers LA, Nurse emerged as the new favorite leader in Sunday coaching consideration.

In three seasons with the Raptors, the Nurses have amassed an 186-121 regular-season record (pending Sunday’s final against the New York Knicks) and led the organization to their first NBA championship in his first season as coach.

As a follow-up to her great debut, Nurse won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in 2020 – a year shortened by the Covid epidemic. The Raptors finished 53-19 that season.

The nurse has signed a multi-year extension with Toronto in 2020, which means the nurse will have to negotiate with the Lakers to give up his contract to coach in Southland.

The Lakers will be looking forward to a lot of fresh starts this offseason.

LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ Final 2 game with an ankle injury

In addition to Vogel’s expected dismissal, general manager Rob Pelinka must face trial when his offseason investments are completely shut down this year.

A protracted disconnect between the team and Russell Westbrook proved to be one of the most costly mistakes of the Lakers GM, with the acquisition of Miami heat scoring guard Kendrick Nunn, who failed to register a single appearance throughout the season due to a bone injury.

Joining the shattered Lakers dynasty is the possible departure of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as the name of the latter is thrown around as potential off-season trade capital and James shows an unpleasant attitude towards staying in Los Angeles.

