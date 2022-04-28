Lakers pinning blame for Russell Westbrook trade on LeBron James’ agency



LeBron James has always been partially responsible for the list around him, and this is no different from the Los Angeles Lakers.

He doesn’t make final calls about trade and signing, but he does have a say.

Represented by James Rich Paul and Clutch Sports. Paul is widely regarded as the most powerful agent in the NBA, with James, fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis, Warriors forward Drymond Green and Bulls guard Jack Lavin and Lonzo Ball among Paul’s most notable clients.

It’s no secret that James and Paul helped create the roster. They did it with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-18 and they have been doing it with the Lakers ever since. Usually, it works just fine.

But this time, well, not so much. Last summer, the Lakers acquired point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade. Westbrook went through their most frustrating season of all time, failing to qualify for the Lakers playoffs and proving to be an unequal fit.

This makes the Lakers the biggest flop of the year and the biggest flop in NBA history.

For this, the Lakers are internally blaming James, Davis and Paul for pressuring Westbrook to trade in the first place, according to Eric Pincas of Bleacher Report.

Without question, Paul and James played a major role in landing the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelican a few years ago. That’s right, because 2020 Disney Bubbles won the LA title. Then again, it’s not going well since Davis was unable to stay on the court.

However, there is no doubt that the clutch contingent also played a role in the landing of Lakers Westbrook.

Also, let’s remember that the Lakers started the season with the oldest roster in NBA history. You can be sure that James, Davis and Paul were also involved.

Without question, it all resulted in a basketball disaster in one season, with Westbrook originally stingy and former coach Frank Vogel being shown the door.

However, you cannot place all the blame on an agent and his clients. As Pincas writes, this seems to be an “epic level of epic passing” from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and his front office.

Pelinka herself is a former agent, once representing the late Kobe Bryant. He also played the game with Chris Weber, Juan Howard and Jalen Rose as members of that old Fab Five Michigan team.

So Pelinka knows how this game works. You try to keep the star players happy, but in the end you have to do what is best for the team. If Pelinka didn’t think Westbrook was appropriate, she could (and should have).

Before the season, the Lakers had the opportunity to do business for former Spurs guard Dimmer DeRozan, now Bulls and Kings guard Buddy Hild, now pacers. Collectively, they decided to go behind Westbrook instead.

Again, the result was a mess. James and his agency really deserve some blame. But that’s not all. A front office was set up to finalize the big decision.

But that doesn’t seem to be a responsibility Pelinka and her staff are willing to take on. Clutch wanted Westbrook trade and it is not for debate. But the Lakers should have had enough men to say no to deep-thinking.