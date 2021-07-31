Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Deal Shifts Power Back to Los Angeles

As the NBA prepares for the start of free agency negotiations on Monday, a pending hit trade that would send Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers is already vying to be the most impactful deal of this summer.

The Lakers are set to acquire Westbrook, which won the Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, from the Washington Wizards, according to an official with knowledge of the deal who was not allowed to discuss it publicly until it is finalized.

As part of the trade, Washington will receive Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, forward Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious goaltender Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights of Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson, who the Lakers selected with the pick. n ° 22 Thursday. The Wizards will also send two future second-round draft picks to the Lakers.

The proposed trade was first reported by Athleticism.

The trade injects more talent into the Lakers, the legendary franchise that retired early from this year’s playoffs one season after winning its 17th championship.