Lakers’ Russell Westbrook skips media session after getting benched



LeBron James, the participant, has held up after 19 years within the NBA: at the moment slotted because the Affiliation’s second-best scorer (28.3 PPG). However, LeBron’s affect as common supervisor is approaching the canine days.

Vouching for the addition of journeyman guard, former MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s pitch for LA’s potential third star has gone astray and hit the group within the face as Westbrook’s defunct worth tempts head coach Frank Vogel to offer him extra minutes … on the bench.

Vogel lastly pulled the set off on Wednesday evening in opposition to the Pacers by benching Westbrook within the ultimate minutes — nonetheless dropping to the East’s thirteenth seed, 111-104.

Hoops Wire and OutKick’s Sam Amico famous that Vogel had mentioned Westbrook’s benching with higher-ups on the Lakers and acquired a vote of confidence to execute as wanted.

“(I used to be) taking part in the blokes that I believed have been going to win the sport,” Vogel introduced to the post-game media on Wednesday.

With seconds left within the contest, Westbrook was noticed leaving the courtroom forward of his group and by no means appeared for interviews.

Further reporting speculated that Westbrook’s omission within the ultimate minutes was primarily based on a blown defensive project in opposition to Pacers guard Caris LeVert. LeBron gave a particular acknowledgment to LeVert throughout interviews.

Regardless of being partially accountable for the dilemma, LeBron has been important of 33-year-old Westbrook’s play; evidenced by the 2’s more and more contentious relationship seen throughout video games.

Westbrook scored 14 factors in opposition to the Pacers, taking pictures 5-of-17 however taking pictures 1-11 from the sector in opposition to Indiana.

After 45 video games with the Lakers (22-23), Westbrook’s inventory has dipped into commerce fodder territory.

Lakers common supervisor Rob Pelinka has explored choices to ship the vet forward of the Feb. 10 commerce deadline and keep away from giving Westbrook a $48 million participant possibility within the offseason.