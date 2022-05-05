Lakers should trade LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith says



Can the Los Angeles Lakers really outrun star forward LeBron James in the offseason?

If you are ESPN’s Stephen A. Asking Smith, James could be the only way for the trading lakers to turn their fortunes around.

In Wednesday’s edition, Smith made his point Take it first And said James may be the only laker who has value in the trade market.

“If you’re a Los Angeles Lakers, this is your only chance to be honored immediately,” Smith said of James Trading.

Smith pointed to the current nature of the Western Conference, where there are at least six teams that he said have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs next season. Smith said none of the Los Angeles currently under construction are included.

Guard Russell Westbrook and forward Anthony Davis are names on paper, but between Westbrook’s declining game in the 30’s and Davis’ frequent injuries, the window to compete for Los Angeles is closed. James, even at the age of 37, will probably gain more returns in the trade market because of that.

The Lakers ’fall from Grace this season is well documented, with the 11th finale at the Western Conference going to Los Angeles 33-49.

Head coach Frank Vogel was sacked after the season and a coaching search is currently underway, with Phil Jackson reportedly involved in the search process.

