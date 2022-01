LAKH LAKH VADHAIYAN LYRICS – Afsana Khan

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Lyrics by Afsana Khan ft. Saajz is model new punjabi wedding ceremony tune sung by Saajz, Afsana Khan and music of this newest tune is given by Salim-Sulaiman. Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan tune lyrics are penned down by Shradha Pandit whereas video has been directed by AP Gagan Gill.

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Tune Particulars: Tune: Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Singer: Afsana Khan, Saajz Lyrics: Shradha Pandit Music: Salim-Sulaiman Label: Salim-Sulaiman

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Lyrics



Mangeya Ae Sath Ve

Hathan Vich Hath Ve

Mangeya Ae Sath Ve Haan Hathan Vich Hath VeMangeya Ae Sath VeHathan Vich Hath VeMangeya Ae Sath Ve Ve Vajj Paiyan Ne Shehnaiyan

Haaye Rasman Te Kasman

Tu Nibhaiyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Ve

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Ho Meri Jindri Bandhi Hai Tere Naal

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Ve

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Ho Meri Jindri Bandhi Hai Tere Naal

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan

Vadhaiyaan Vadhaiyaan

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ho Meri Jindri Bandhi Hai Tere Naal

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve Mehendi Ka Rang Chadha Hai

Kinna Gehra

Ho Chann Warga Chamke

Dulhan Ka Chehra Kinne Dina Baad Yeh

Aayi Eho Raat Ve

Phullan Naal Sazi Hai

Mere Ranjhe Ki Barat Ve Vajj Paiyan Ne Shehnaiyan

Haaye Rasman Te Kasman

Tu Nibhaiyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Ho Meri Jindri Bandhi Hai Tere Naal

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Ho Meri Jindri Bandhi Hai Tere Naal

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve Khushi Khushi

Vida Karde Ve Baabula

Baabula Ve Baabula Ve De De Dua’van Mainu

Ke Ajj Rall’ke Khairan Manaiyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve

Ho Meri Jindri Bandhi Hai Tere Naal

Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Ve Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Music Video Written by:

Shradha Pandit

