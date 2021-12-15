Lakhimpur incident: After the SIT report, Rahul Gandhi gave notice in Parliament, said- government should throw out the minister

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that if PM Modi has any sense of devotion for Ganga Mata, then he should ask Ajay Kumar Mishra to resign from his post.

In the case of farmer violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, the SIT has said in its report that the car was rammed on the farmers with the intention of killing them. In this regard, now former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has presented an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Let us inform that in this case, a demand has been made by the Congress to sack Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, showing a strong attitude.

Significantly, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the SIT has said in its report that the incident that happened on October 3 was not an accident but a car was driven over the farmers with the intention of killing them. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra has been made the main accused in this case.

Demand for discussion in the House: The Congress government has been attacked after the SIT report. In the notice given in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi demanded the adjournment of the house and said that there should be a discussion in the house regarding the SIT report. He demanded that the government should exclude Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the cabinet.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that our leader Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion in Parliament on the issue of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said that we would like the government to sack the minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni). Rahul Gandhi will try to keep the matter in the House today.

At the same time, Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet based on the SIT report, “Modi ji, time has come to apologize again. But first remove the accused’s father from the post of minister. The truth is out there!”

What’s the matter: It is worth mentioning that Ashish Mishra Monu, son of the Union Minister of State for Home, along with 13 of his associates are accused of crushing the farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri with a jeep on October 3. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in this incident and in the violence that followed.