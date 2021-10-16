Lakhimpur incident: More than 52 videos viral, BJP surrounded by own people, Ram Iqbal also came with farmers

More than 52 videos related to Lakhimpur Kheri case are going viral. Local BJP leaders are seen upset due to these videos going viral. Many have now openly come out in support of the farmers.

More than 52 videos are going viral in Lakhimpur Kheri case. In this scandal, due to the viral of these videos, BJP’s own are surrounding it. It is clearly visible in many videos that the car is trampling the farmers from behind.

Assembly elections are to be held in UP next year and BJP may have to face difficulties in many seats of Lakhimpur due to this scandal. Even before BJP leaders like Varun Gandhi are angry with this scandal, now Ram Iqbal’s name has also been added to this episode. Ram Iqbal is a former MLA of Ballia.

Ram Iqbal has said that Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State Ajay Mishra, should have been arrested immediately. According to NDTV, Ram Iqbal said – If the minister’s son had been arrested on the same day, the matter would have ended. The habit of hanging in the name of investigation has brought disgrace to the government.

Actually Lakhimpur incident can have an impact on six districts of UP. There are 39 assembly seats in these districts. Of which 34 is currently occupied by the BJP, but the way the videos of this incident are going viral at the local level, the local MLAs are afraid of loss in the next election. However, the state BJP leadership is also afraid of this incident. Some people are silent against this matter for fear of action, while now some are openly expressing their displeasure.

The way the Congress is adopting an aggressive stand against the BJP regarding this incident, the BJP may also have to face difficulties in these seats. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh has also expressed his displeasure over this incident in gestures, but the central leadership and CM Yogi are silent in a way about the union minister and his son.

Let us inform that in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, is accused that his vehicles trampled the protesting farmers from behind. Its video has also surfaced. Four farmers were killed in this incident, after which violence broke out and three BJP workers and a local journalist were killed in this violence.

Although Ashish Mishra has been arrested after a lot of controversies, the opposition, including farmers’ organizations, has demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the cabinet.