Lakhimpur Kheri accused: Lakhimpur Kheri accused Ashish Mishra to be questioned by police: What will happen to minister’s son Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case? Police preparing for interrogation

Highlights Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra’s role in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is questionable

An FIR was also registered against Ashish Mishra Monu and now the police are preparing to investigate him

Ashish Mishra is alleged to have been present in the same jeep that crushed the farmers at the spot.

Lucknow

The role of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is questionable. An FIR has also been registered against him and police are preparing to investigate. A case of murder has been registered against Ajay Mishra under Section 302 of the IPC. The same jeep that crushed the farmers is alleged to be present on Ashish Mishra. There are also allegations that Ashish was shot.

Speaking to a TV news channel, Lucknow IG Laxmi Singh said, “Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. No one was named in the second FIR. Asked by Ashish Mishra, he said, “We will investigate first and then we will call him.” Ashish Mishra may also be arrested for registering an FIR under Section 302, it is learned.

Ashish can also surrender

According to sources, Ashish Mishra himself may surrender after reaching the Lakhimpur Kheri District Court. Jagjit Singh from Bahraich district has lodged an FIR against Ashish Mishra. According to the FIR, the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri is pre-planned. The conspiracy was hatched by the Union Minister and his son. The Union Minister of State gave a provocative speech to the farmers, which led to violence and 8 people lost their lives.

Ashish came with 15-20 people

“On the day of the incident, farmers had gathered on the grounds of Maharaja Agrasen Inter College and were peacefully protesting against Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Ajay Mishra,” the FIR said. Then Ashish (resident of Banbirpur, Nigasan, Kheri) and 15-20 unidentified and armed men in three four-wheelers rushed from Banbirpur to the meeting place.

Ashish was sitting on the left side of the jeep firing.

Ashish was sitting in the left seat of the jeep, firing, while the vehicle allegedly crushed the crowd. Farmer Gurwinder Singh (22), resident of Matranian, Bahraich was shot and died on the spot. In Tahrir, the complainant has also given the numbers of two vehicles. It is alleged in the complaint that the speeding vehicles overturned in the pit, causing serious injuries to several pass holders.