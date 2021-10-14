Lakhimpur Kheri incident: BJP leaders reached the house of the slain workers, avoiding the families of farmers

On the question of not meeting the farmer families during his visit, Minister Brijesh Pathak said that he will meet the killed farmer families when the situation becomes normal.

A total of 8 people lost their lives in the Lakhimpur violence case, in which 4 farmers, three BJP workers and a journalist have died. In this case, where the leaders of opposition parties have gone to the farmers’ house to meet the families of the victims, on Wednesday, in the Uttar Pradesh government, Law Minister Brijesh Pathak was killed by the family of BJP worker Shubham Mishra and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s driver Hariom Mishra. Together they assured them of all possible help.

However, he did not meet the families of the other four people from the same area who were killed in the Lakhimpur violence. Which includes Nachhatar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, BJP worker Shyam Sundar Nishad and journalist Raman Kashyap. The two other farmers killed in this, Gurvinder Singh and Diljit Singh, were from neighboring Bahraich district.

Brijesh Pathak told The Indian Express, “I will also meet the families of Nishad and Kashyap once the situation returns to normal, as they live close to the place where the incident took place.” On meeting the families of the farmers, the minister said that he would hold talks with the families of the killed farmers “when the situation gets better”.

It is worth noting that on October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Tikunia area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district in the violence that erupted against the visit of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra to his native village by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in the Yogi government. . A case has been registered against many people including Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in this case. Ashish alias Monu was arrested on Saturday.